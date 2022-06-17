3 étapes pour fabriquer du gin

Depuis 1996, ils élaborent dans le Sud-Ouest l'un des tout premiers gins français... De la récolte des baies de genièvres à l’expérimentation, Alexandre et Fannie ouvrent les portes du Château de Bonbonnet pour nous expliquer la fabrication du Gin citadelle en 3 étapes.

