Elle ne peut plus s'exposer au soleil

Stéphanie regrette de ne pas s'être mieux protégée du soleil quand elle était jeune. Aujourd'hui, elle ne peut plus s'exposer car sa peau n'a plus les mêmes capacités pour se défendre face aux UV. Explications avec Françoise Bernerd, biologiste.

14 juin 2022 16:29