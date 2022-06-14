Elle ne peut plus s'exposer au soleil
Stéphanie regrette de ne pas s'être mieux protégée du soleil quand elle était jeune. Aujourd'hui, elle ne peut plus s'exposer car sa peau n'a plus les mêmes capacités pour se défendre face aux UV. Explications avec Françoise Bernerd, biologiste.
Vous aimerez aussi
Nutritionist on how to have a healthy relationship with food
“Your weight isn't a determining factor of your value in any way, and it's certainly not the most interesting thing about you.” Nutritionist Paige Bente shows how the Foodvisor app can help shift people’s mindsets about food. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
How a Breast Cancer Diagnosis Led to a Diamond
At 29, one woman was able to turn the loss of her hair after a breast cancer diagnosis into an actual diamond. 💎 Visit mostpreciousstone.com to learn more about Danielle's story and how you can help the fight against breast cancer. With Against Breast Cancer. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand