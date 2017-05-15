retour

Top 5 des mises en scène de Vladimir Poutine

Vladimir Poutine fête ses 65 ans ! 🎁 Top 5 des mises en scène chelou de Vlad.

15/05/2017 00:00
  • 440.9k
  • 930

Et plus encore

  1. Précarité étudiante : Sophie témoigne

  2. Le "Green New Deal", une révolution pour sauver la planète

  3. Les 12 démissions de ministres depuis l'élection d'Emmanuel Macron

  4. 2 ans après l'assassinat de Daphne Caruana Galizia, le premiere ministre maltais démissionne

  5. C'est quoi la retraite par points ?

  6. Portrait de Sanna Marin, nouvelle Première ministre finlandaise

585 commentaires

  • Fabio Z.
    18/12/2017 15:52

    tonton Vlad

  • Antoine T.
    15/10/2017 10:33

    65 ans

  • Artyom K.
    12/10/2017 23:25

    Macron fait des câlins aux petits renois des îles pendant sa campagne, après il fait passer une loi qui interdit quiconque de le toucher. 🤔 pro de la com lui aussi !

  • Mehdi D.
    12/10/2017 19:58

    The Best President In The World (y)

  • Mounir M.
    12/10/2017 17:38

    Iuaaaaaaah jsuis Mort

  • Coralie L.
    12/10/2017 04:26

    regarde à 0:35 c’est nous mercredi 😂

  • Charlie S.
    11/10/2017 21:55

    quel homme

  • Emma B.
    11/10/2017 20:25

    un mix de Poutine et JCVD ça serait énorme

  • Marin d.
    11/10/2017 20:18

    maintenant je comprends pourquoi tu l'aimes autant 😛

  • Anastassia M.
    11/10/2017 14:57

    such a hero... husband potential

  • Guinch W.
    11/10/2017 07:58

    Macron Petit joueur.

  • Hugo M.
    11/10/2017 03:50

    .

  • Iria R.
    10/10/2017 20:51

    très mauvais au piano

  • Béatrice M.
    10/10/2017 19:56

    haha

  • Sarah V.
    10/10/2017 18:39

    j'espère tu fais qqc pour lui

  • Tumaini L.
    10/10/2017 18:27

    My name is Tumaini Luther Mhina Sagwavu I am leaving in a small town known as Korogwe District in Tanga Region Tanzania East Africa. My Tribe is Mshambaa, keep Shamba as a Subject which means Farm . I am Suffering from Headache ever happened since the Creation of Adam and Eve's even if someone will ask me for Forgiveness no one can be able to tolerate even a single day. Adam and Eve's Eats a Fruits of Knowledge of what is good and what is bad so let me Suffer from Headache and Use some Drugs

  • Théo V.
    10/10/2017 17:26

    hihihi

  • Dorine L.
    10/10/2017 13:08

    :D

  • Tumaini L.
    10/10/2017 12:03

    Also Read ISAYA 19 : 19-25

  • Margaux G.
    10/10/2017 10:39

    tiens pour le plaisir