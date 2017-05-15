retour
Top 5 des mises en scène de Vladimir Poutine
Vladimir Poutine fête ses 65 ans ! 🎁 Top 5 des mises en scène chelou de Vlad.
15/05/2017 00:00
- 440.9k
- 2.1k
- 930
585 commentaires
Fabio Z.18/12/2017 15:52
tonton Vlad
Antoine T.15/10/2017 10:33
65 ans
Artyom K.12/10/2017 23:25
Macron fait des câlins aux petits renois des îles pendant sa campagne, après il fait passer une loi qui interdit quiconque de le toucher. 🤔 pro de la com lui aussi !
Mehdi D.12/10/2017 19:58
The Best President In The World (y)
Mounir M.12/10/2017 17:38
Iuaaaaaaah jsuis Mort
Coralie L.12/10/2017 04:26
regarde à 0:35 c’est nous mercredi 😂
Charlie S.11/10/2017 21:55
quel homme
Emma B.11/10/2017 20:25
un mix de Poutine et JCVD ça serait énorme
Marin d.11/10/2017 20:18
maintenant je comprends pourquoi tu l'aimes autant 😛
Anastassia M.11/10/2017 14:57
such a hero... husband potential
Guinch W.11/10/2017 07:58
Macron Petit joueur.
Hugo M.11/10/2017 03:50
.
Iria R.10/10/2017 20:51
très mauvais au piano
Béatrice M.10/10/2017 19:56
haha
Sarah V.10/10/2017 18:39
j'espère tu fais qqc pour lui
Tumaini L.10/10/2017 18:27
Théo V.10/10/2017 17:26
hihihi
Dorine L.10/10/2017 13:08
:D
Tumaini L.10/10/2017 12:03
Margaux G.10/10/2017 10:39
tiens pour le plaisir