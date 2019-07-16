La sequía obliga a Namibia a subastar 1.000 animales salvajes

Los insectos se están desvaneciendo en Puerto Rico
Rebeca A.07/04/2022 07:01
Que atrocidad si hay parques reservas, en otros paises de africa donde tienen resguardados protegidos ese tipo de animales unos se especializan en elefantes otros a los leones, leopardos, otros a primates y otros a rinocerontes y a las diferentes que estan subastando. Se supone que esta prohibido la venta de animales en todo el mundo (sabemos q si lo hacen pero en el mercado negro) mas no asi abiertamente. Así que eso es trafico ilegal de animales, y lo quieren hacer legal con el pretexto de la sequía. Que tristeza ojala gobiernos aledaños les ayuden por q seguramente algunos europeos y chinos millonarios los compraran pero no para protegerlos 😞😤😓
Carmen C.05/04/2022 14:12
Creo que están utilizando la sequía para aprovecharse y lucrarse a cuenta del bienestar de la vida salvaje que ha existido y vivido cientos de años con las inclemencias climáticas sin necesidad que ningún avariciosa malintencionado humano tuviera que meter sus manos para salvarlos, puesto que los animales cuentan con inteligencia e instinto natural de emigrar a otras tierras sin ayuda humana. Esto debería ser investigado y buscar una mejor solución si es que realmente quieren salvarlos. Hay firmas de transportarles agua sin necesidad de desubicar los animales y LUCRARSE CON EL DINERO RECAUDADO
Hugo R.02/04/2022 23:56
Echenme uno 😎$$
Alex C.02/04/2022 23:30
Que lamentable.
Lylian R.02/04/2022 14:15
Qué tristeza 😢.
Eli P.01/04/2022 23:55
Falso. Esa gente no le importa nada. Su fanatismo religioso (Jihad) es el motivo.
Carlos E.30/03/2022 02:27
Buena opción antes que padezcan hambre y sed 🤔
Salvador J.29/03/2022 23:11
Más nos vale reforestar el planeta seriamente. Los árboles 'llaman' la lluvia.
Salvador J.29/03/2022 23:10
"Natura est Mater et Magister” Sto. Tomás de Aquino (1225 ‐‐ 1274) --Nature is Mother and Teacher. –La Naturaleza es Madre y Maestra. The origin of evil, in all its forms, is in the estrangement and lack of respect for the loving Mother Nature or Terra Mater. --El origen del mal, en todas sus formas, está en el alejamiento y falta de respeto a la amorosa Madre Naturaleza o Terra Mater. The natural order is ecological, that is, biophile, the human order is ecocidal, that is: an ecological disaster. --El orden natural es ecológico, es decir, biófilo, el orden de los humanos es ecocida, esto es: un desastre ecológico. So far human civilization is the hell of Nature. -Hasta ahora, la civilización humana es el infierno de la naturaleza. Please sign (and share) this petition to UNESCO in order to establish: the WORLD DAY TO APOLOGIZE TO NATURE, or 'WORLD DAY TO ASK FORGIVENESS TO MOTHER NATURE' Please Sign, for the good of us and Nature --our loving Mother--. Por favor firma (y comparte) esta petición a la UNESCO para poder establecer: el DÍA MUNDIAL PARA DISCULPARSE CON LA NATURALEZA, o 'DÍA MUNDIAL PARA PEDIR PERDÓN A LA MADRE NATURALEZA' Firma, por favor, por el bien de nosotros y de la Naturaleza --nuestra amorosa Madre--. https://www.change.org/p/world-day-to-ask-forgiveness-to-mother-nature-d%C3%ADa-mundial-para-pedir-perd%C3%B3n-a-la-madre-naturaleza?fbclid=IwAR3xfh5qwj7aTxQDAE-UVMZqewWosRY4e_KRmXjtCQM_5unvnmo3iJ9Ek4M SOME EXTINTIONS, OF MANY MORE Neoliberal capitalism is a lethal infection against Nature (against biodiversity, water, air and soil) and against humanity. --El capitalismo neoliberal es una infección letal en contra de la Naturaleza (contra la biodiversidad, el agua, el aire y el suelo) y de la humanidad. "If you think the enviroment is less important than the economy, try holding your breath while you count your money" Dr. Guy McPherson --“Si tú crees que el medio ambiente es menos importante que la economía, intenta contener la respiración mientras cuentas tu dinero” "Capitalism has generated the destruction of Nature and forced humanity to submit to its domination in favor of the accumulation of capital and power" Rafael Sandoval Alvarez --"El capitalismo ha generado la destrucción de la Naturaleza y obligado a la humanidad a someterse a su dominio a favor de la acumulación de capital y poder". Alliance of 400 indigenous peoples to restore and protect almost 200 million hectares, in 9 countries of the corridor: Andes, Amazon and Atlantic. --Alianza de 400 pueblos indígenas para restaurar y proteger casi 200 millones de hectáreas, en 9 paises del corredor: Andes, Amazonas y Atlántico. "We are making ourselves sick by making our planet (mother nature) sick" Dr. Peter Deizak --"Nos estamos enfermando al enfermar a nuestro planeta (a la madre naturaleza)" "The Earth is furious ... I am not going to bring another person into the world" Miley Cyrus ---La tierra está furiosa...no voy a traer otra persona al mundo” "How is it possible that the most intellectual creature to ever walk the planet Earth is destroying its only home?" Jane Goodall --¿Cómo es posible que la criatura más intelectual que jamás haya caminado por el planeta Tierra esté destruyendo su único hogar? "Man is the craziest species of all. He worships an invisible God and slaughters nature that is so visible, without realizing that that nature that he slaughters is that invisible God that he adores" Hubert Reeves Canadian scientist and astrophysicist "El hombre es la especie más demencial de todas. Adora a un Dios invisible y masacra la naturaleza tan visible, sin darse cuenta de que esa naturaleza que masacra es ese Dios invisible al que adora" Hubert Reeves Científico y astrofísico Canadiense El hombre, la humanidad, no solo es demencial (homo demens) sino que también es estúpida (homo stupidus) o imbécil, pues adora a un Dios invisible e intangible y al mismo tiempo destruye implacablemente su creación visible y tangible. ¿No es eso por demás estúpido? "Our economy is at war with many forms of life on earth, including human life" Naomi Klein --Nuestra economía está en guerra con muchas formas de vida sobre la tierra, incluyendo la vida humana-- La razón es que la economía tiene una orientación ecocida. A NEW FUTURE FOR NATURE George Monbiot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEWW178-YYg&fbclid=IwAR0P9_Hpw3-kAqAw-XOWIa1fkV7igKF6b9oBhGCTbocvBXy3xMWgKL0-n7A&app=desktop GRETA THUNBERG AND GEORGE MONBIOT: PROTECT, RESTORE AND FUND https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q0xUXo2zEY&t=6s CAPITALISM DRIVES US TOWARDS CLIMATE COLAPSE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_s1sAagTz4 RESTORING THE ANCIENT CALEDONIA FOREST BY ALAN WATSON FEATHERSTONE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAGHUkby2Is&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1qHlJhMYbDrMZ_AlYCmaoKlLY7FwUxY_r3IqUNqB5l9rFTTv78KvsmSH0 THE WORLD UPSIDE DOWN By Steve Cutts https://www.facebook.com/EhUniverso/videos/762825510892700/UzpfSTEwMDAwMjA2ODA4MDg0NDpWSzoyODY1NjQ5OTQ2ODQ1ODMz/ MAN (EL HOMBRE) by Steve Cutts https://youtu.be/WfGMYdalClU WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD LOUIS ARMSTRONG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_h-KeHLnEzs BEAUTIFUL VERSION OF DAVID ATTENBOROUGH LOVE SONG TO THE EARTH Paul McCartney https://youtu.be/zBEGxqJKup8 Humans, due to our enormous emotional and cognitive capacity, could be the guardians and protectors of Nature (our biological role), instead of wasting time hating each other (Jews vs Palestinians) or making a lot of money (in neoliberal capitalism). ---Los humanos, por nuestra enorme capacidad emocional y cognitiva, bien podríamos ser los guardianes y protectores de la Naturaleza (nuestro papel Biológico), en lugar de perder el tiempo odiándonos (judíos vs palestinos) o haciendo mucho dinero (en el capitalismo neoliberal). https://www.facebook.com/100002068080844/posts/4025841634161400/
Raquel A.29/03/2022 22:19
Qué noticia más turbia !!
Raquel V.29/03/2022 21:07
Gracias hermanos por darnos estas noticias que son buenas y otrasmalas por qué saber lo de las muertes del ganado por hambre y sed es muy mala y triste pero la idea de vender algunos animalitos para que se salven es buena por qué no queremos que una muerte tan triste ocurra pero si la venta es para invertir en los animalitos que quedan en esas zonas Son ustedes no llegarían todos estos detalles de la fauna en África o en otros países mi agradecimiento Amor y respeto a su Colectivo Bendiciones y besos
Elsa M.29/03/2022 19:58
😭😭😭
Mehdi İ.29/03/2022 15:29
JESUS -JESUS - COMING OF JESUS CLOSE - This is very important to all people. Imam Mahdi The last envoy, Imam Mahdi, has appeared. The appearance of the Mahdi will mean the end of most people. I don't need anyone but God, try to save yourself..don't make a new baby..I'm a sign of the apocalypse..All information is on my page. Picture of the great angel as proof that I am the messenger of God.. You don't have to believe me, I have to warn people so that God will punish them and the punishment will come to them. Those who do not know the words of God pray for world peace... All bad people must die before Jesus comes... people didn't do what i said... they did not fear God ... I said the only salvation... wait for God's punishment from now on...no escape from punishment...The torment after death is great. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069697924865 watch with subtitles... me jesus and world war 3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5cw0jaLtfI Israeli people go back to Israel...LUKA 17-24 As lightning strikes and illuminates the sky from one end to the other, so will the Son of Man be in his day. 25 But first he must suffer greatly and be rejected by this generation.26 "As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be in the days of the Son of Man. 27 Until the day Noah got on the ark, people ate and drank, and were married and married. Then the flood came and destroyed them all. 28 The same was true in Lot's days. People were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting seeds and building houses. 29 But on the day Lot left Sodom, fire and sulfur rained down from heaven and destroyed them all.30 "It will be the same on the day when the Son of Man will appear. quotes about imam mahdi LUKA 21-9 Do not be alarmed when you hear the news of war and rebellion. These must come first, but the end will not come soon.10 states will declare war against the state. 11 There will be great earthquakes on earth, famines, pestilence, terrible events, and extraordinary signs in heaven.....religious scholars, you did not obey God's command... You just made a baby and you didn't warn your people... If you obeyed God's word, you wouldn't have made a baby... the last God messenger written in the bible foretold when the war would begin.. How will you account for children and babies? day of reckoning.. the devil deceived you... you ignored the facts.. JOHN 16- 13 But when He, the Spirit of Truth, comes, he will lead you to all truth. Because he will not speak on his own, he will only say what he hears and will let you know what will happen in the future. 14 He will glorify me. Because he will take what is mine and let you know
Juana C.29/03/2022 13:31
Que desgraciados, no es la forma de protegerlos. Es la peor forma de hacerlos. Esas autoridades no pueden organizar centros de protección provisional para ayudar a sus faunas silvestres. Tiene que haber forma. Tienen minas de minerales costosos, con eso pueden pagar a gente especializada en el rescate y protección de sus faunas. Por algo el creador ha dispuesto ese lugar para que vivan esos animales, es el hombre el que destruye , contamina y seca todo lo que toca, pero por ambición. No es la forma de ayudar, sino de destruir. Gracias a esos animales todavía hay vida, si los sacan de allí , esos lugares se convertirán en desiertos. A esas autoridades les falta alma , decisión, don de protección, pero más que nada ORGANIZACIÓN DE PROTECCION Y AYUDA A SU FAUNA SALVAJE.
Juana C.29/03/2022 13:18
Porque, si tantos años han existido en sus hábitat deban ser trasladados a otros lugares que no son sus tierras? En vez de eso no deberían proteger sus bosques, sus pastos. Debe haber pozos de agua en el subsuelo. Tan irresponsables son las autoridades de esos países. Cómo si explotan los minerales, destruyen la tierra, contaminan el agua para extraer los minerales preciosos. Los animales silvestres pagan la destrucción de la tierra? Hasta cuándo el egoísmo y la ambición del hombre va destruir la creación de Dios.
Vikingo M.29/03/2022 09:24
Que terrible ,,,digo no se,en mí ignorancia por ahí no tengo conocimientos,,,pero a nadie se le ocurrió hacer un pozo para poder tener agua todo el año,con un molino ,,digo?
Jesús E.29/03/2022 03:49
Tienen su pros y contras Pero el lo mejor
Mercedes T.28/03/2022 20:48
Es de esperar que este gesto desesperado x salvarlos sea real
Maria D.28/03/2022 19:28
Que triste Si los venden para cuidarlos Si no cuidan van a quedar sin nada
Gillou V.19/06/2020 18:33
Quel tristesse....pour un pays si riche .... d'humanité !!!!