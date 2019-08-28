Liam Gallagher, 10 years after the big break up
"I think we should still be together, we'd make good albums." 10 years after the acrimonious split, Liam Gallagher tells Brut what really happened.
Liam Gallagher reflects on the 10th anniversary of Oasis ‘explosive break-up
August 28th marks 10 years since the Manchester icons broke up only minutes before they were due on stage at Paris’ Rock en Seine Festival. An explosive backstage row at the event saw Liam breaking Noel’s guitar, before the older Gallagher sibling decided to immediately leave the festival and the band itself. When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”
“What since we split up? Yeah, tonight, tonight. In Paris. Tonight, I know. You know what, like I said before, there’s worse places to split up. Yeah, I was there. Do you know what I mean? It’s a lovely place to split up cause it’s very romantic and very melancholy, you know what I mean? But what happened? What happened? What happened? Well that kid obviously got abducted by a massive c*** 6 months previous, turned into a massive c, and then let everyone know how much of a massive c he was that night and then walked away from the band. So, I hope wherever he is in the world he’s sat in a dark room with his head in his hands, in shame,” Liam Gallagher remembers.
Gallagher also said he still “feels the pain” of the split and claimed that “all was good” at the time of the break-up. In contrast, Noel has claimed that the row in Paris was the result of simmering tensions within the band. The former Beady Eye and Oasis front man is set to release his new album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’ in September 2019 and ‘One Of Us’ is the fourth single to be released from the album so far after ‘Shockwave’, ‘The River’ and ‘Once.’ Gallagher has also teased a return to Knebworth in summer 2020 – the site of Oasis’ most famous gig.
Brut.
294 comments
Stephanie H.28/10/2019 09:25
Jaquie Dowling, Claire Hawkins 😮 Omg 🤣 Liam Gallagher ❤️ xx
Annette W.08/10/2019 16:30
I love Liam says as it is
Robert K.07/10/2019 21:36
Sorry Liam, you didn't change the world... Move along
Jane F.01/10/2019 20:31
Life is too short I have loss both parents in less than a year. Get in the real world...take away your riches and you will have a different thought and values. Realise that what you actually have now is meaningless without family. Liam and Noel just get back together...you both are great nice guys. Do what you do best make music.🎤🎹🎸😘 🎶🎵🎼Xx
Peter J.01/10/2019 10:07
Keep Having It Liam ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Leecha A.30/09/2019 23:29
Love love love him 🙏🏻
Josh S.30/09/2019 11:29
bit of oasis gets you set for the day lol
Josh S.30/09/2019 11:24
REFORRRRRM!!!
Tracy W.29/09/2019 10:52
I love Liam ❤️🤣🤣🤣
Jeremy R.29/09/2019 07:00
😂
Ding A.28/09/2019 07:37
Last true rock n roll star
Mark M.27/09/2019 20:13
Muppet
Daniel H.25/09/2019 17:07
Watch this babe! 😘g
Stewart F.21/09/2019 20:31
The Oasis tenth anniversary concert was on tv a while ago, what a tedious band, the whole thing was dialled in and yet people lapped it up, Oasis were the ultimate band for people who dont know what a good band or live act was.
Stewart F.21/09/2019 20:26
Oasis making a good album? Well that would be a first.
Colette C.21/09/2019 15:58
😅😅😅
Robert S.21/09/2019 08:56
A great band but both had ego and big heads cocky arrogant people back in the day
Francis G.21/09/2019 07:19
Liam, the freeloading coattail rider and all round mouthpiece.....
Jess M.21/09/2019 05:31
Sounds like sour grapes to me
Brad Y.20/09/2019 20:25
😎😂😂😂