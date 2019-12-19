International

  1. The life of Karl Marx

    • 67.4k
    • 43

  2. The Battle of Cable Street

  3. Beware of Emma the office worker

    • 297.8k
    • 1

  4. J.K. Rowling on the dangers of orphanage tourism

  5. 3 reasons for the protests in Lebanon

    • 76.8k
    • 27

  6. Binita's fight for women's right to education

    • 89.5k
    • 15

  7. If I was a wife... around the world

    • 43.5k
    • 5

  8. MS-13, one of the most dangerous gangs in America

  9. Boris Johnson in 2013 #tbt

  10. The rise of Boris Johnson

    • 430.3k
    • 63

  11. First time in history that US refuses to cooperate with British envoy

    • 40.3k
    • 60

  12. How to succeed with Arsène Wenger

    • 64.6k
    • 38

  13. If I was a prisoner around the world...

  14. Ann Widdecombe vs. the EU

  15. Meanwhile... in Hong Kong

    • 161.0k
    • 25

  16. Meet Joshua Wong

    • 99.0k
    • 24

  17. Russian hackers

    • 92.7k
    • 31

  18. The origins of streaking

  19. LGBT+ community in Mexico

    • 372.0k
    • 7

  20. Pressure on women in the royal family

    • 168.7k
    • 26

  21. The Trump blimp returns

  22. #FemalePleasure, a film on female sexuality

    • 164.0k
    • 20

  23. 5 things you need to know about Ramadan

    • 29.2k
    • 0

  24. Animals accused of espionage

    • 1.2m
    • 0

  25. The ragpickers of Bulgaria

    • 94.0k
    • 15

  26. "Birth striking" in protest at climate collapse

    • 75.8k
    • 52

  27. Meet Emma Thompson

    • 309.3k
    • 39

  28. Greta confronts UK leaders with the truth

    • 127.0k
    • 4

  29. 4 burned and rebuilt buildings

    • 36.8k
    • 14

  30. 3 arguments AGAINST wind turbines

    • 221.5k
    • 3

  31. Meet Margrethe Vestager

    • 33.5k
    • 4

  32. The UK VS Estonia on internet freedom

    • 33.6k
    • 7

  33. Smacking laws around the UK

  34. Homosexuality around the world

    • 26.5k
    • 3

  35. When fiction becomes real with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones

    • 58.3k
    • 1

  36. Freddie Highmore on being in the limelight

    • 27.3k
    • 16

  37. War grinds on in Yemen

    • 27.8k
    • 10

  38. Nicolas Winding Refn on streaming

  39. What does it mean to be flexitarian?

  40. Muslim Prayer Opens New Zealand Parliament

    • 48.6k
    • 43

  41. Marion Cotillard marches for the climate

    • 27.7k
    • 0

  42. Naming laws around the world

    • 52.2k
    • 13

  43. Everything you need to know about Barbie

    • 44.3k
    • 9

  44. Pet therapy in retirement homes

    • 1.9m
    • 32

  45. Growing up in nature reduces risk of mental illness

    • 89.0k
    • 6

  46. Nadia Ghulam disguised herself as a man to survive the Taliban

  47. Redemption Roasters make and serve coffee from prison

    • 23.1k
    • 8

  48. Algerians protest Bouteflika's potential 5th term

  49. Kalki Koechlin on #MeToo hitting Bollywood

    • 33.2k
    • 1

  50. The life of Olivia Colman

    • 22.3k
    • 1

2

3

4

5

6