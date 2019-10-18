back
Binita's fight for women's right to education
"My father left me because I was a daughter." From a young age, Binita has been fighting to show her dad and the world that women aren't weak, and that they deserve equal rights. She tells us her story.
18/10/2019 16:30
12 comments
Rabi A.29/10/2019 20:08
Well done mother and daughter brave and strong for standing for your rights x
Kirsty J.29/10/2019 08:46
What an amazingly strong, inspiring young lady 😃 x
Janice S.25/10/2019 14:10
His loss she's a remarkable lady xxx
Mei M.25/10/2019 11:29
Isn’t it the mens genes which determine gender?
Joanne B.25/10/2019 08:53
Says more about him then it ever will u xx
Sharon '.25/10/2019 00:12
Your father is a jerk. As is any father that leaves purely because their child is not what they wanted. Boy or girl doesn't matter as long as the baby is healthy. Sorry not sorry.
Gina C.24/10/2019 17:16
She and her mother did a wonderful job on their own. I would have left the husband/father in the dirt. He doesn't deserve them.
Murude D.23/10/2019 22:36
I would not have accepted husband or a father back.
Tina G.23/10/2019 20:56
Your your mothers daughter both brave and strong and Ioved
Neelam K.23/10/2019 18:27
There is a good drama series called Zindagi Gulzar Hai based on this storyline (father leaves mother for giving him daughters and no sons but the eldest daughter gets an education, becomes a role model for the family etc)
Janine D.21/10/2019 01:10
THE FATHER IS BACK !!!!! I HAVE TO QUESTION THAT ACCEPTANCE
Danya D.20/10/2019 21:14
Then he's NOT a father, he's just a sperm donor. Seriously.