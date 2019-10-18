back

Binita's fight for women's right to education

"My father left me because I was a daughter." From a young age, Binita has been fighting to show her dad and the world that women aren't weak, and that they deserve equal rights. She tells us her story.

18/10/2019 16:30
  • 89.5k
  • 15

And even more

  1. Fighting for disability in business

  2. The life story of Alan Moore

  3. The Battle of Cable Street

  4. 3 reasons for the protests in Lebanon

  5. Binita's fight for women's right to education

  6. Margaret Atwood's life story

12 comments

  • Rabi A.
    29/10/2019 20:08

    Well done mother and daughter brave and strong for standing for your rights x

  • Kirsty J.
    29/10/2019 08:46

    What an amazingly strong, inspiring young lady 😃 x

  • Janice S.
    25/10/2019 14:10

    His loss she's a remarkable lady xxx

  • Mei M.
    25/10/2019 11:29

    Isn’t it the mens genes which determine gender?

  • Joanne B.
    25/10/2019 08:53

    Says more about him then it ever will u xx

  • Sharon '.
    25/10/2019 00:12

    Your father is a jerk. As is any father that leaves purely because their child is not what they wanted. Boy or girl doesn't matter as long as the baby is healthy. Sorry not sorry.

  • Gina C.
    24/10/2019 17:16

    She and her mother did a wonderful job on their own. I would have left the husband/father in the dirt. He doesn't deserve them.

  • Murude D.
    23/10/2019 22:36

    I would not have accepted husband or a father back.

  • Tina G.
    23/10/2019 20:56

    Your your mothers daughter both brave and strong and Ioved

  • Neelam K.
    23/10/2019 18:27

    There is a good drama series called Zindagi Gulzar Hai based on this storyline (father leaves mother for giving him daughters and no sons but the eldest daughter gets an education, becomes a role model for the family etc)

  • Janine D.
    21/10/2019 01:10

    THE FATHER IS BACK !!!!! I HAVE TO QUESTION THAT ACCEPTANCE

  • Danya D.
    20/10/2019 21:14

    Then he's NOT a father, he's just a sperm donor. Seriously.