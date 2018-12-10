back

Bus bikes for school transport in Normandy

Say goodbye to buses and say hello to multi-user bicycles, aka the S'Cool Bus. This is how children in Normandy get to school. 🚲

10/12/2018 07:03updated: 20/05/2019 16:15
  • 10.3m
  • 807

Brut Originals

624 comments

  • Georgia S.
    20/11/2019 12:37

    watch out walking school bus!

  • Anna-Marie H.
    14/08/2019 11:21

    waarvan ek vertel het in die kar, oulik ne😀

  • Ellie B.
    04/07/2019 17:46

    look at this!

  • Cindy P.
    04/06/2019 01:17

    It would save gas and the kids would be in great shape. It could also be the start of a healthy lifestyle change.

  • Alex H.
    02/06/2019 11:33

    How much are they?

  • Erryle G.
    04/05/2019 15:55

    Excellent hope it catches on in North America

  • Laura D.
    16/04/2019 13:24

    Amazing idea.

  • Matthew J.
    13/04/2019 03:59

    hell no

  • Irma R.
    13/04/2019 01:55

    Way to go for older students!

  • Rosemary D.
    05/04/2019 03:14

    Absolutely love it! I want to be s S'Cool bus driver!

  • Teresa C.
    31/03/2019 20:52

    this will be me "popping" to the shops with my lot 🤣

  • Val F.
    26/03/2019 12:12

    Awesome

  • Marianthi M.
    24/03/2019 22:46

    C est genial

  • Janelle S.
    24/03/2019 06:24

    Very cool!

  • Ann E.
    23/03/2019 01:04

    Love it

  • Rose G.
    22/03/2019 10:40

    That would certainly be a great healthy way to go to school

  • Sinéad C.
    22/03/2019 08:17

    ! 🚲

  • Leah B.
    21/03/2019 16:24

    amazing

  • Leah B.
    21/03/2019 16:24

    amazing

  • Annmarie H.
    21/03/2019 12:55

    up Llandudno front 👍