back
How to hack facial recognition technology
It's creeping into train stations, shopping centres and increasingly used by the police: Here's how you can avoid facial recognition technology. 🕵️🙈
12/09/2019 09:32updated: 13/09/2019 12:25
- 66.4k
- 218
- 16
And even more
Précarité étudiante : Sophie témoigne
Villeneuve-d'Ascq : un centre des Restos du cœur pour les étudiants
Traducteurs afghans : un scandale d'État - Brut.documentaires
Changer de vie : Anaïs a quitté Paris pour les Landes et le surf
Charlène alias "Kangouroo Girl" raconte son quotidien
Comment aider un proche qui souffre de dépression à en sortir
12 comments
André B.27/09/2019 15:42
Till the day you really need it...
Milan D.27/09/2019 06:23
The United Kingdom of Socialist China Enjoy
Vladimir V.26/09/2019 07:50
Nice.
Filip S.25/09/2019 09:08
You can very easily trick face recognition with reflexive elements. For example a few stripes of highly reflexive metallic foil on face do the job.
Dejan J.25/09/2019 09:06
Aghahahahahajahajja just paint your face with cryons
Guillermo A.24/09/2019 16:34
You guys are stupid. Just wear make up Or just put sunglasses and a hat like regular
Tina B.24/09/2019 11:03
etsi tha erthw hahah'
Vais C.23/09/2019 20:25
Alternative descriprion; Do you wanna rob a store and not get recognized? Here's what you should buy... 😂😂
Marcus B.23/09/2019 14:56
Pffft very pricey solutions! Nothing can beat the classic tinfoil hat and gimp face mask
Gabriel M.23/09/2019 06:13
Why don't you wear a horse head better?
Clarke W.22/09/2019 22:24
Basic face paint destroys Facial recognition software used by police and civilians, this was discovered when the band Insane Clown posse's fans were being tracked by police. The black face paint destroyed the Facial recognition software. Also basic movie makeup can make it impossible for them to track you just by changing the bridge of your nose and your cheeks.
Mark C.12/09/2019 23:36
Easy just wear a burka.