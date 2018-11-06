back

If I was 10 years old, around the world

In the UK, a 10-year-old can get arrested. This is what it's like to be 10 around the world. 🏃‍♂

06/11/2018 20:03
6 comments

  • John I.
    24/11/2018 02:14

    In the Philippines, 10 years old is our circumcising age.

  • Alicja B.
    19/11/2018 19:44

    is that true for Sudan?

  • Chuks O.
    19/11/2018 00:10

    Someone would like to think it only happen in Africa right? Well you got that wrong know It happens everywhere

  • Elizangela C.
    12/11/2018 21:06

    💔s

  • Antonio A.
    10/11/2018 17:30

    Amazing. There needs to be more of these factoids

  • Vũ T.
    10/11/2018 11:48

    Lucky for you to be born in Vietnam