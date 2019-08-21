Pop'n'Olly's Solution to Homophobia

"All we have to do is include story books that feature the characters." This is Pop'n'Olly's simple suggestion for teaching LGBT+ issues at primary level.
43 comments
Sylva F.24/08/2019 22:30
loving this idea
Revékka W.23/08/2019 22:25
I’m loving the wholesome comments on here
Neal C.23/08/2019 21:25
Like Olly’s work? ...then donate a book to a primary school NOW at www.popnolly.com/kennylives
Jade L.23/08/2019 20:04
This is amazing!
Jasmine F.23/08/2019 17:57
My take: my kids (3 and 8 ) know that relationships are not always M/F and that that is mundane and everyday. What I am less comfortable with normalising is the idea that if they like different things than society expects, they are somehow in the ‘wrong body’. Generally, though, we all want our kids to trust us with who they are, regardless of our opinions.
Christie G.23/08/2019 16:02
what do yous think of this?
Maddie A.22/08/2019 17:59
This is brilliant!💕💕
Anthony R.22/08/2019 09:27
interesting x
Emma V.22/08/2019 06:08
Amazing!!! ❤️🌈❤️
Gaelyn K.20/08/2019 23:08
Look am not trying to be rude but how about let kid be kid and run about think about unicorns and dinosaur and what ever else kids like and i don’t think primary school kid need to learn about lgbt+ until there first year of high school or maybe p7 I am not being rude just saying what I think
Neal C.18/08/2019 20:10
Neil R.18/08/2019 18:32
I must say I detest the word Homophobic.....an irrational fear of the same??? That simply makes no sense. Children should be brought up to respect every human being irrespective of sub groups. Thus do we really need to categorise our fellow human beings? A bit superfluous I would say.
Bex F.18/08/2019 18:29
these are super cute, and I might order lil man some when he’s bigger, but thought u might the look of them for Lilly?X
Rebecca M.17/08/2019 21:31
Well done keep up the good work 🏳️🌈
Amelia M.17/08/2019 19:39
amazing
Kari G.17/08/2019 18:59
💕💕💕
Jessica G.17/08/2019 18:48
Not teaching people about gay couples can make your child bottle it up more if they’re part of lgbt because they haven’t been taught that it’s acceptable, it’s really sad and I completely agree with olly
Grace A.17/08/2019 18:22
maybe some good content videos/books wise ?x
Michael J.17/08/2019 08:15
now try convince the religious bigots...im not holding my breath.
Patrick C.17/08/2019 07:43
Brilliant