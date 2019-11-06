Sports
The strange story of rugby balls
The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition
- 36.4k
- 79
- 2
Steel Warriors want to turn knives into a force for good
- 16.7k
- 76
- 12
The life story of Gareth Thomas
- 29.5k
- 223
- 39
The life story of Gareth Thomas
- 29.5k
- 223
- 39
Usain Bolt's 5 biggest life moments
She fights for fun, but also to live
- 12.4k
- 5
- 0
Julia Föry, champion bodybuilder
Tall tales from the Tour de France
- 12.1k
- 41
- 1
Why is the U.S. football world cup team so good?
- 29.9k
- 207
- 9
Muhammad Yunus, Danone Nations Cup ambassador
- 839.5k
- 1.1k
- 25
Men VS Women in French football
- 106.9k
- 535
- 14
Ada Hegerberg, the footballer who said "no"
- 55.0k
- 326
- 19
Meet Mohamed Salah
- 282.4k
- 1.7k
- 39
Paula Radcliffe on running
- 54.4k
- 178
- 19
Rugby captain with one arm
- 131.0k
- 470
- 66
International rugby player Shaunagh Brown on gender equality
- 92.1k
- 430
- 24
Emiliano Sala's tragic disappearance
- 287.2k
- 1.2k
- 394
Anne-Flore Marxer, feminist snowboarder
- 53.6k
- 148
- 5
Meet the urban mermaid
- 110.7k
- 317
- 34
Ross Edgley swims round Britain
- 53.0k
- 253
- 15
Get fit with Brexit
- 42.6k
- 14
- 7
The new mother who ran the UTMB while breastfeeding
- 129.6k
- 430
- 14
This man wants to swim around Great Britain
- 71.3k
- 176
- 11
Meet the world's first vegan football club
- 207.8k
- 196
- 1
Who is Gareth Southgate?
- 542.0k
- 826
- 8
Aliou Cissé is the World Cup's only black coach
- 100.7k
- 1.1k
- 39
Meet Lionel Messi
- 191.6k
- 2.3k
- 61
Brazilian reporter dodges football fan's kiss
- 170.0k
- 601
- 28
Jimmy Durmaz hits back after death threats and racist remarks
- 2.0m
- 423
- 10
Iranian women watch football in stadium for the 1st time in nearly 40 years,
- 2.5m
- 827
- 21
Meet Edinson Cavani
- 158.9k
- 733
- 13
World Cup 2018: these people couldn’t watch their country play
- 168.8k
- 930
- 21
Meet footballer Zinédine Zidane
- 75.3k
- 255
- 17