back
Iranian women watch football in stadium for the 1st time in nearly 40 years,
Iran may have lost to Spain, but for the first time since 1979, Tehran allowed women into the stadium for a public screening of the match. 💁🇮🇷
21/06/2018 11:11
- 2.5m
- 827
- 21
15 comments
John P.22/01/2019 08:22
Iran iraq pakistan syria muslim have no love no human right
Mohamad D.25/06/2018 22:44
شكرا
Zaker H.25/06/2018 17:45
🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
Suleman K.25/06/2018 09:57
Pa pti ke da maze de
Qaisar A.24/06/2018 17:16
Always happy you so nice and lovely able poeple
Peter K.24/06/2018 05:39
Thats incredible
Mohamed A.24/06/2018 04:15
This is not Islam😢😢 Islam honored the woman to stay at home and take care of her husband and her children
شاه م.24/06/2018 03:06
بسیار زیبا
Zeeshan H.24/06/2018 00:29
Iran have a lovely people and great leaders 👌❤ I wish they beat Portugal and qualify for the 2nd round 👌
Ch K.23/06/2018 18:50
Love you
Lucy A.23/06/2018 14:59
💚⚽️❤️
صلاح س.22/06/2018 10:07
الايرانين داخل بلدهم يردون هيجي يعشون
Lawrence M.21/06/2018 15:57
Lovely people,led by a bunch of idiots.
Beatriz A.21/06/2018 14:24
4127 km is not 6641 miles 🙈
Ali B.21/06/2018 12:01
Best of luck Iran