Aja Dang is leading the charge towards financial freedom
She's a model and social media star — but like 44 million Americans, she's in student debt. 😬 Now, Aja Dang is leading the charge towards financial freedom. 💸
07/31/2018 9:01 PM
Emanuel H.02/28/2019 16:06
So a tip. For those of you who went to a private college and they close down while you were attending the school or I believe 90 days since you took off/graduate .Your student Loans could be forgiven but they will not tell you this you have to call them (Student Loans servicer) and ask them they should send you a form to fill out.
Ghita B.08/26/2018 22:36
Zaki B.08/26/2018 12:15
Nathan W.08/24/2018 03:28
Especially women.... right....
Yassine B.08/23/2018 14:57
Mariana M.08/22/2018 04:56
Amritabha C.08/21/2018 18:24
Marenel D.08/20/2018 21:00
Im just wondering,the USA, considered as the most powerful country in the world,have so much funds for nuclear weapons but can't give it youths free education. While in the other side of the world,the Philippines,a developing country ( referred as a poor country by some racist dickheads) is giving its youth free education,the opportunity to finish college with FREE tuition fees and FREE from miscellaneous fees . Any explanation for this?
Devon C.08/20/2018 16:02
Wondering what kind of degree she got for that much and why she did not Perdue it
Rohan N.08/19/2018 12:27
Lauren M.08/13/2018 14:29
I just don’t understand, especially up there, how I’m going to have about 2, $300,000 in debt to pay off and have a kid and a house worth 750k...
Carbon J.08/12/2018 22:56
This applies to adult too!
Jasmine C.08/12/2018 16:09
no fees here 😇 and never will
Alisia S.08/11/2018 11:35
She’s a social media “influencer” she probably is making plenty of money to be called an influencer
Estefania G.08/10/2018 04:14
Kayla M.08/10/2018 03:35
I have over $2,800 in debt because my school kicked me out for my mother pretending to be me and changing simple information with my school so it looked like I was lying to my financial aid offices, and they didn’t believe me and kicked me out and stuck me with almost $3,000 worth of student loans and “suspended me from school”
Angelika M.08/07/2018 06:58
Fahad J.08/05/2018 18:19
What is the point of getting education if it is going to put you in such a massive debt and considering that graduates already struggle to find good jobs.....
Leon O.08/05/2018 13:24
Nobody puts a gun to their heads to make them go to college and bury themselves in debt, so unless you study something that will prepare you to be a productive member of society, medical, law, engineering etc. deal with it cupcake. In a few short years there will be a drastic shortage of trades, electricians, plumbers, carpenters etc, and they will be able to demand top dollar for their services while all these so called "educated" little poppets with their sociology, art theory and philosophy degrees are living with their parents trying to figure out how to use the can opener to heat up a bowl of sou
Miora C.08/04/2018 18:32
