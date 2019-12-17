International

  1. The history of the Green New Deal

    • 30.9k
    • 14

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

    • 23.7k
    • 18

  3. Sexist lecture stirs Belgian university

    • 23.7k
    • 146

  4. Sleeping outside in solidarity of the homeless

    • 86.2k
    • 27

  5. Two perspectives on elephant poaching in Africa

    • 39.6k
    • 9

  6. The Life of Greta Thunberg

    • 84.8k
    • 105

  7. When Christmas Gets Political

    • 17.9k
    • 8

  8. Aung San Suu Kyi's Fall From Grace

    • 201.0k
    • 97

  9. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

    • 10.4k
    • 17

  10. Meet Finland’s Newly Elected 34-Year-Old Leader

    • 49.0k
    • 30

  11. Maltese PM Resigns 2 Years After Reporter’s Murder

    • 165.3k
    • 29

  12. What is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome?

    • 220.1k
    • 91

  13. Animal Cruelty Around the World

    • 25.1k
    • 28

  14. Australian senator calls out his colleagues for failing to protect the ocean

    • 461.0k
    • 44

  15. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

    • 80.4k
    • 25

  16. The Life of Ariana Grande

    • 101.7k
    • 70

  17. If I Were A Swedish Woman...

  18. The Life of Robert De Niro

    • 197.4k
    • 280

  19. The Life of Michael Bloomberg

    • 20.6k
    • 153

  20. 3 Dogs Who Changed History

    • 1.2m
    • 595

  21. The 4 Most Bike-Friendly Cities

    • 51.4k
    • 14

  22. Non-Americans on Dating Cliches

    • 20.0k
    • 2

  23. What Happened to the Koala Trapped in the Flames?

    • 1.7m
    • 198

  24. What is Happening in Iran?

    • 281.4k
    • 245

  25. The Glaring Similarity of the EU Central Bank’s Leadership

    • 328.3k
    • 313

  26. Who Does Trump Think He Is?

    • 143.9k
    • 959

  27. The Legacy of the 1968 Olympics Black Power Salute

    • 163.2k
    • 79

  28. Exclusive: “Lula” da Silva Speaks to Brut From Prison

    • 126.6k
    • 275

  29. Amazon Activist Paulo Paulino Guajajara Killed at 26

    • 336.0k
    • 115

  30. School Lunch Around the World

    • 158.5k
    • 47

  31. Why J.K. Rowling is Against Orphanage Volunteerism

    • 105.9k
    • 40

  32. Eco-Friendly and Cruelty-Free Fashion Trend

    • 1.3m
    • 70

  33. 4 Funeral Rites Around the World

    • 971.1k
    • 131

  34. Obama Talks About Being "Woke"

    • 151.0k
    • 554

  35. The Life of Constance Wu

    • 3.2m
    • 370

  36. When Pop Culture Becomes Protest Culture

    • 27.0k
    • 12

  37. #TBT: Cyber Cafes All the Rage in the 90s

    • 163.4k
    • 15

  38. Everything You Need to Know About Rosa Parks

    • 47.7k
    • 19

  39. The Life of Justin Trudeau

    • 1.3m
    • 1.9k

  40. 4 Women Inventors to Know

    • 75.6k
    • 25

  41. Why Iceland is the World Champion of Gender Equality

    • 310.1k
    • 115

  42. Why This Farmer Flipped on Trump

    • 46.4k
    • 273

  43. Holocaust Survivor's Memories

    • 777.5k
    • 157

  44. The Life of Jagmeet Singh

    • 44.7k
    • 41

  45. Animal Torture Around the World

    • 340.4k
    • 154

  46. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Exclusive Interview With Brut

    • 268.4k
    • 1.2k

  47. Columbus Day vs. Indigenous Peoples’ Day

    • 40.2k
    • 102

  48. Abiy Ahmed Wins Nobel Peace Prize

    • 61.9k
    • 29

  49. Why Do Clowns Creep People Out?

    • 1.6m
    • 532

  50. Men Get Breast Cancer Too

    • 116.7k
    • 31

