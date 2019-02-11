back

App Helps With Student Debt

Whether drowning in student debt or struggling to find scholarships or aid to help pay for school, students in need can get help from this new app.

02/11/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 06/24/2019 2:06 PM
  • 32.3k
  • 12

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

6 comments

  • Chris D.
    05/26/2019 02:29

    Apps like this shouldn't need to exist

  • Chris D.
    05/26/2019 02:28

    College should be free,in fact some countries in Europe PAY THE STUDENTS TO GO TO COLLEGE

  • Kigan S.
    05/22/2019 20:14

    I am in need of education my contact are [email protected] or 0975761990 am a Zambian

  • L B.
    05/20/2019 23:21

    My greetings to you all and my God bless you... I'm a student in South Africa struggling to pay my education , I'm in my 3rd year but due to financial problem I'm unable to finish school please I have all the paper to proof what I'm saying, if possible can u guys help me financially to pay my last year so I can be able to graduate ... you can contact me for more details in my email [email protected] Or my contact +27614986604. Thanks

  • Cabdirisaaq A.
    02/11/2019 21:46

    Wasmada

  • Brut
    02/11/2019 21:15

    Just how bad is U.S. student loan debt?