Avocado toast or a home?

Stop buying avocado toast or you'll never own a house: an Australian millionaire's theory on why millennials won't become landlords.
Abbey H.05/22/2017 18:57
As someone who likes neither avocados or coffee, and can't afford a house, this reasoning is exceptionally flawed.
Christine P.05/17/2017 15:09
he totally looks like an avocado toast eating, romper wearing, is it in yet? ,im telling my dad type of douche bag.
Alfredo R.05/17/2017 15:09
More of the "millennials can't expect to eat fancy top ramen and afford a house. They need to starve and then they can afford a house" fuck this guy and his entitled ass. Can I get 34K leg up please
Terriyonne G.05/17/2017 15:00
Easy to say when you were handed a lump sum of money as a kick start. Most people don't have that privilege/opportunity. I do not like people like him. He did not earn it from working his ass off while not making enough money to begin with and then made a way for things to happen. He was given over 30,000 dollars to get started.
Kevin K.05/17/2017 14:59
I'm gonna build a house out of avocado toast just too doubly prove this guy's a cunt.
Jake H.05/17/2017 14:50
Your just an uneducated broke asshole dude and that's okay just own that fact
Justin R.05/17/2017 14:50
You mean not spending $2 a week on avocados will warrant me to save a quarter million dollars!? And how!? I figured it had more to do in the steep turn of inflation in the last 20 years. Maybe it is my fault that houses are being sold for almost double what they were 6 years ago.
Harry T.05/17/2017 14:35
tru
Josh B.05/17/2017 14:30
Perhaps he was using expensive avocado toast as an example? Perhaps he was saying that if you don't have a job and are spending money on luxurious food items you won't ever own a home. He's absolutely correct. Wealthy people don't become wealthy overnight. Wealthy people become wealthy by sacrificing luxuries now so they can have better things later on in life.
Levon F.05/17/2017 14:30
Land tax is like rent
Levon F.05/17/2017 14:29
Nobody owns their house.
Veronica M.05/17/2017 14:20
Who could possibly spend 40 a day on coffee and not be working? What a fucking muppet
Will B.05/17/2017 14:10
Why is it that nearly EVERYONE that talks about how hard they worked, and how everyone else is lackadaisical, also managed to receive a massive capital injection before they got started on their journey of being so awesome?
Aaron E.05/17/2017 13:53
It's not like he works, either
Aaron E.05/17/2017 13:52
Oh these capitalist will get what's coming to them. Real estate scum will be the second to go.
Keira W.05/17/2017 13:46
Yeah na mate. I don't spend that much of avo & coffees. & even if I did & cut back it would still take like 25 years to save a deposit apparently so if I'm gonna be homeless I'd rather enjoy avocados
Damien C.05/17/2017 13:35
What a fucking douchebag.
Evan S.05/17/2017 13:33
Who the fuck is spending $40 a week on avocado and toast?
Hailey K.05/17/2017 12:58
yes bc I spend $40 on coffee and avocados Daily 🙄🙄 I don't even spent that much in a week on breakfast
Rachel B.05/17/2017 12:18
Hair looking like a fucking bicycle helmet.