Ben Carson on escaping poverty

According to Secretary of Housing and Urban Developement Ben Carson, poverty is "a state of mind."
166 comments
Michelle L.05/27/2017 03:10
So, if you have a disability and can't work, its just a state of mind? If you have a brain injury and can't work, its a state of mind? If you have chronic illness its a state of mind? There are so many complex reasons for poverty, so many things that a person can't just pull them self out of...
Linette C.05/27/2017 00:47
This man was a neurosurgeon? How?
Joyce B.05/26/2017 23:22
He would have said the same stupid s.....t about slavery, and I'LL HELP THE Field hand know that is all in there mind
Mack N.05/26/2017 22:03
He's oversimplifying the issue to reinforce his ideology. I believe it's state of mind, knowledge, and opportunity. The reason why he's choosing to ignore the other 2 is that to acknowledge them as contributing factors exposes the rotten underbelly of this country. Trump's new budget is a prime example. He's purposing to cut education (knowledge), student grants/loans/loan forgiveness (opportunity), and other social programs (opportunity) by billions while boosting defense funding by billions.
Terry B.05/26/2017 19:35
Scary idiot
Irene M.05/26/2017 17:20
Cockroach
Jeremy C.05/26/2017 15:55
So many negative comments. Truth hurts.
Matthew F.05/26/2017 15:43
💯 you can never be poor when you are rich in spirit!
Fran H.05/26/2017 13:55
YOU SHOULDNT HANG OUT WITH TRUMP TOO MUCH.....YOU COULD BE THE BLACK TRUMP ....AND WE HAVE ENOUGH IDIOTS IN THE WHITE HOUSE .
Rendel J.05/26/2017 12:44
JJ Hopkins
Aramis R.05/26/2017 12:41
I'm not a fan of Ben Carson, but there is nothing wrong with what he said. I'm living proof of that. What I do feel is that education and resources should be adequate for the poor to give them a better fighting chance Yet, if one wants it bad enough and they have a sense true determination....anything is possible.
Jared M.05/26/2017 12:39
How is he wrong?
Adam N.05/26/2017 12:33
Voting republican is a good start too. Mindset? Sure, I can understand that point. But you must also deal with oppressors who's intention is to keep you dependent and lower on the totem poll than them...
Anthony S.05/26/2017 12:27
Smooth MOFO
Trevor Y.05/26/2017 12:27
I'm gonna pay my mortgage with positive thoughts. If the bank days anything I'll just give them Ben's number.
Todd T.05/26/2017 11:57
This guy...
Kezele L.05/26/2017 11:36
Moral of the story: work hard!
Evan R.05/26/2017 11:02
But i dont want 2 be put in the years of work and smarts it takes to not live pay check 2 pay check i wanna have 5 kids live of the government then complain about how bad i have it
Neal R.05/26/2017 10:36
I love people like him. They get power and money using the system to their advantage and suddenly they forgot where they came from and want to strip others of the advantages they had
Ethan S.05/26/2017 10:05
Yeah just takes the right mindset to walk over your Common Man Two be corrupt and do anything to make a dollar and Crush as many people on your way to the top as you can... know if we could all just have this mindset we'd all be rich but wait there's a 1% that has all the wealth that is stopping us from all being comfortable we're slowly slipping into poverty will they just get richer because we do not have a good distribution of wealth