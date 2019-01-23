Bono challenges capitalism at Davos

Bono went to Davos and gave the rich and powerful a masterclass on inequality. 😮
Stanley B.02/03/2019 09:46
Instead of shaming rich people most of which are responsible for great inventions and achievements for which they have sacrificed a lot including time instead of spending it on Twitter, snap chat, Facebook or making the Kardashians billionaires, the only hope I see is to motivate people to try and do something instead expecting to freeload on someone who worked their backsides off. You don't like that bono is rich stop wasting your money on stupid so called music and buy a book. You don't like that Zuckerberg is rich spend less time on Facebook and switch off its notifications and try to do something to improve your standard of living, hell go for a walk.
Michael B.02/03/2019 09:39
Bono is a wanker.
Sarah A.02/03/2019 07:26
In meantime we don't pay tax ,have a wonderful life and talk about humanity. U make me sick
Juan P.02/01/2019 00:41
He is against capitalism......uhmmmm but is taking slices out that.... bono. This is 2020 everything is on the web.....
Jennifer D.01/31/2019 17:03
When you rig the game, as these cronies do, so you can’t lose, it’s not capitalism.
Shay H.01/31/2019 15:30
Says the man who couldn’t be arsed paying taxes. Taxes him and his fat cat mates don’t want to pay that helps pay for things such as education, healthcare, infrastructure etc. Then he talks about being a crusader against Capitalism? Don’t make me laugh. Let’s not forget his numerous campaigns he and his rich pals call ‘charities’ in which they take money off gullible poor people in Ireland and Britain to give to other poor people because Bono and others couldn’t be arsed spending their own money which they have plenty of!
Richard D.01/31/2019 14:00
While he sits on his millions.....
Fatima Z.01/31/2019 12:46
Hypocrite!
Amit J.01/31/2019 09:21
No ism is going to solve our problems. The world is in a crisis and it’s a spiritual crisis. Only when looking inward we find the answers. Trust is the most important part of business, relationships and exchange and yet it is the most vulnerable, most abused and violated on every level. Why ? Because of spiritual distortions everywhere, wrong thinking and beliefs. Sick power struggles and distortions of misplaced love. Love as an energy. Business has become a war ground of the worst sort. Politics is the cheerleading squad for it. For what ? Fame, money, fear for love ? Once you have it you start to evn trust less because of the system you built it upwards in, is a deceitful one. It all comes down to education, rehabilitation and revisiting our human nature gone down the wrong path for too long. We can do business without having to buy trust or power through millions in the war chest. Blockchain can do that for us. We can change the educational system once a critical mass awakens to this spiritual reality. That is the core issue of our human problem.
Jim J.01/26/2019 15:27
Hypocrites of the world unite where the streets have no name.
Gunnar S.01/25/2019 23:03
How much costs a ticket for a U2 concert? Asking for a friend.
Kolin D.01/25/2019 07:58
Interesting that he lives in Monaco as well...no income tax there. A very nice haven so he doesn’t have to pay his fair share at “home”.
Jason C.01/25/2019 04:54
The multimillionaire Bono lecturing people on the morality of capitalism?
Med M.01/25/2019 04:03
Capitalism is Amoral but Don't touch my fortune, my comfort....i think anyone who is against this Amoral system he should not benefit from it and curse it in the same time, Right? I mean Anyone.
Ken B.01/24/2019 19:07
What's the difference between God and Bono ..? God doesn't think he's Bono.
Dinarte D.01/24/2019 17:22
This individual has millions, live a comfort live , travel around the world 🌎, and has the audacity to talk against capitalism, “ wheel live” ( roda viva) of the world 🌎, seems to me his talk looks like the individual, which after ate “ spit” in the dish in which his food was served
Jamie B.01/24/2019 09:52
Billionaires are people too! Who can argue against the right to have your very own private island or yacht collection? 😡 billionaire identity is under constant attack by commies,cultural Marxists & other globalists! Enough! �ow!
Jack S.01/24/2019 09:38
The bloke that’s bought out the whole of Spotify to force people to listen to his rubbish.
Win S.01/24/2019 09:23
When "Wall street" have no Name 🎶🎶😎
Ken J.01/24/2019 06:25
This coming from the guy that charges over $300 for his Concert Tickets. Lol