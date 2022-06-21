Inflation is up …
Inflation has reached a 40-year high at 8.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor
You will like also
To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
His employers refused to give him a performance review or a raise. So this man moved into his cubicle at work ... because he couldn't afford his rent. Here's what happened next.
IV vitamin therapy: the latest controversial health trend
Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna swear by it. While it claims to cure hangovers or boost immunity, doctors are skeptical. This is "IV vitamin therapy" — the latest controversial health trend.
Musicians and TikTok: It's complicated
From Halsey to Ed Sheeran, musicians are speaking out against their labels for pressuring them to fake viral moments on TikTok.
This woman is trading her way to a home
She began by trading a bobby pin for a pair of earrings with a stranger online. Now, millions are following this woman's journey as she trades item after item to reach one incredible goal.
She's asking strangers to reveal their salaries
This woman is asking strangers on the street how much they make. Here's why ...
Baby formula shortage in the U.S: what we know so far
There's a nationwide baby formula shortage and parents are desperate for solutions. Here's what we know so far ...
The future, according to Elon Musk
Chips in our brains, humans colonizing Mars, and driverless cars. This is the future according to Elon Musk ...
Rashida Tlaib roasts McKinsey exec for fueling opioid crisis
Watch as Rep. Rashida Tlaib grills a McKinsey executive for his company's role in fueling the opioid epidemic.
What's going on inside a recycling center
What happens to our yogurt tub once we've thrown it away? In France, new technology makes it easier for citizens to recycle. Brut Nature followed our waste inside a recycling center. ♻️
The theories behind the origin of "420"
For weed smokers across the country, April 20 has become known as "420." But why 420? A few theories have been puff puff passed around over the years ...