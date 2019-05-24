Jack Ma’s Secrets to Success





Jack Ma founded the Chinese company Alibaba and became a billionaire. Jack Ma hit the big pay day when his Chinese business-to-business start-up, Alibaba.com, went public. Ma, 43, grew up during China's Cultural Revolution. He taught himself English, then caught the Internet wave as China's economy opened in the 1990s.

Jack Ma is one of the world’s wealthiest empowering entrepreneurs today and inspires those around him while changing the world. Once living in poverty, he survived by guiding tourists, Ma left nothing to chance to rise above his humble condition and achieve success. One of the first steps he took in this regard was to improve his communication skills by learning English. Jack was one of the first few individuals who saw the internet as a business opportunity even at a time when the rest of the world didn’t believe in his thoughts.

After starting his first venture using just $20000, the entrepreneur earned around $800,000 in only three years. However, it is the e-commerce-based venture, ‘Alibaba’, which he founded in the early 2000s that catapulted this entrepreneur to global prominence. The income earned by the firm has helped him reach the pinnacle of success and made him the richest influencers in China. He even co-founded a few other similar ventures which were also successful at finding great solutions; one of these was the e-commerce website called ‘Taobao’. Jack has also been a recipient of many awards over the years; a few of these comprise of featuring in world-renowned publications such as ‘Forbes’, ‘Time’ and others.

Here’s his secret to success…

