Keeping retail workers safe during the pandemic

"The biggest struggle was making sure that everyone felt safe." With no federal regulations to guide safety for retail workers during the pandemic, clothing brand Adore Me implemented strict social distancing rules for their employees who chose to keep working amid the Covid-19 crisis... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

07/22/2020 6:58 PM
3 comments

  • Wendy H.
    31 minutes

    People who kept working through the pandemic should all be given payrises and medals. They have kept everything going.

  • Richard P.
    2 hours

    turn off the media and the chineses virus will be gone ....lol

  • Nour S.
    2 hours

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger