Keeping retail workers safe during the pandemic
"The biggest struggle was making sure that everyone felt safe." With no federal regulations to guide safety for retail workers during the pandemic, clothing brand Adore Me implemented strict social distancing rules for their employees who chose to keep working amid the Covid-19 crisis... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
07/22/2020 6:58 PM
3 comments
Wendy H.31 minutes
People who kept working through the pandemic should all be given payrises and medals. They have kept everything going.
Richard P.2 hours
turn off the media and the chineses virus will be gone ....lol
