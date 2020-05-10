back
Lingerie brand promotes women's bodies
For years, lingerie was worn by women but made for men. Adore Me decided to change that. The key? Stop selling perfection. Sell all styles, all shapes and all sizes... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/05/2020 6:00 PM
18 comments
Sarah W.11 hours
Crap
Brandy S.14 hours
Why did it take a pandemic to make it about the women who wear it ?
Katlyn M.15 hours
With small, not-so-full breasts and a wide chest, I've yet to find any bra anywhere that fits me and looks at all appealing
Jenna M.15 hours
This is a rip off company. Watch out for monthly charges when you never agreed to a subscription box.
Kyden M.16 hours
My man buys me new shoes, not underwear lol
Mindy B.18 hours
So difficult to find bras that fit properly when ur a mixed cup size. Either one falls out or the others strangled to death.
Mille H.19 hours
And yet they still can't find an email to process a refund... 😒 Bet they'd find it if I wanted to order another $50 set!
Iris D.a day
I love adore me products But I bought one set and was charged $40 EVERY FING month Completely unaware I was put on a subscription to get the “best deals”
Monday Leea day
Monday Leea day
Sharolynn W.2 days
Ooo there's a sexy cozy girl on here. I wanna cute outfit.
Erica R.2 days
Now start designing things for women that aren't in the core sizes, we want bras that are cute and comfy as well
Natalie B.2 days
I wish AdoreMe had bras that fit me. 😢
Brittney A.2 days
Yesssss love yourselves ❤️❤️❤️
Ann B.2 days
Not a thing if you have someone to wear it for🤣🤣
Hamobi P.2 days
This makes me thoroughly
Sebastian L.2 days
Curvy? 😂 So that's how fat women are called now?
Alex S.2 days
What's wrong with sexy underwear?