back

Lingerie brand promotes women's bodies

For years, lingerie was worn by women but made for men. Adore Me decided to change that. The key? Stop selling perfection. Sell all styles, all shapes and all sizes... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

10/05/2020 6:00 PM

And even more

  1. 2:17

    Lingerie brand promotes women's bodies

  2. 2:54

    Women recall buying their first bra

  3. 1:48

    What Do Women Really Want For Valentine's Day?

  4. 1:35

    Fernando comes from Indonesia and is competing in his first World Cup

  5. 1:41

    In the business world, each country has its own customs

18 comments

  • Sarah W.
    11 hours

    Crap

  • Brandy S.
    14 hours

    Why did it take a pandemic to make it about the women who wear it ?

  • Katlyn M.
    15 hours

    With small, not-so-full breasts and a wide chest, I've yet to find any bra anywhere that fits me and looks at all appealing

  • Jenna M.
    15 hours

    This is a rip off company. Watch out for monthly charges when you never agreed to a subscription box.

  • Kyden M.
    16 hours

    My man buys me new shoes, not underwear lol

  • Mindy B.
    18 hours

    So difficult to find bras that fit properly when ur a mixed cup size. Either one falls out or the others strangled to death.

  • Mille H.
    19 hours

    And yet they still can't find an email to process a refund... 😒 Bet they'd find it if I wanted to order another $50 set!

  • Iris D.
    a day

    I love adore me products But I bought one set and was charged $40 EVERY FING month Completely unaware I was put on a subscription to get the “best deals”

  • Monday Lee
    a day

    I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus)I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus) https://www.facebook.com/drapalaherbalhome/

  • Monday Lee
    a day

    I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus)I was diagnosed of HIV in 2009, and my Liver was bad. I saw a post about Dr. Apala Herbs that cures HIV,CANCER,HSV, FATTY LIVER, and lots more…. I contacted him and told him about my health, he asked me not to worry anymore that he’s going to prepare the medicine and send it to me in my country. 3 days after sending I received the package and I took the medicine as prescribed by him and I was cured from HIV Virus. I took the medicine for 14 days,and the medicine has no Negative Influence, it only helped me get cured, you can as well WhatsApp him +2349051798469 or contact him via email: [email protected] he also special on cureing 1. HIV/AIDS 2. HERPES 3. CANCER 4. ALS 5. HEPATITIS B 6. DIABETES 7. HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS DISEASE(HPV) 8. ALZHEIMER 9. LUPUS (Lupus Vulgaris or Lupus Erythematosus) https://www.facebook.com/drapalaherbalhome/

  • Sharolynn W.
    2 days

    Ooo there's a sexy cozy girl on here. I wanna cute outfit.

  • Erica R.
    2 days

    Now start designing things for women that aren't in the core sizes, we want bras that are cute and comfy as well

  • Natalie B.
    2 days

    I wish AdoreMe had bras that fit me. 😢

  • Brittney A.
    2 days

    Yesssss love yourselves ❤️❤️❤️

  • Ann B.
    2 days

    Not a thing if you have someone to wear it for🤣🤣

  • Hamobi P.
    2 days

    This makes me thoroughly

  • Sebastian L.
    2 days

    Curvy? 😂 So that's how fat women are called now?

  • Alex S.
    2 days

    What's wrong with sexy underwear?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.