Old-school shopping is new at this store

Containers and packaging make up 23% of landfill waste 🤭 — so this grocery store is ditching both by recycling an old way to shop. 🙌
6 comments
Loislane A.02/17/2019 15:12
pang negosyo heree haha
Shreyja S.02/14/2019 07:35
this makes so much sense to me
Angela M.02/08/2019 05:45
one*
Angela M.02/08/2019 05:45
Estee Raphael good bussines idea to open kne of this in Bali😀
Brut02/04/2019 20:39
This restaurant cooks up delicious meals using food that would've been headed for the trash.
Parshuram S.02/04/2019 19:27
Hello