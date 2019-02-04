back

Old-school shopping is new at this store

Containers and packaging make up 23% of landfill waste 🤭 — so this grocery store is ditching both by recycling an old way to shop. 🙌

02/04/2019 7:14 PMupdated: 02/04/2019 7:20 PM
  • 90.3k
  • 19

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

6 comments

  • Loislane A.
    02/17/2019 15:12

    pang negosyo heree haha

  • Shreyja S.
    02/14/2019 07:35

    this makes so much sense to me

  • Angela M.
    02/08/2019 05:45

    one*

  • Angela M.
    02/08/2019 05:45

    Estee Raphael good bussines idea to open kne of this in Bali😀

  • Brut
    02/04/2019 20:39

    This restaurant cooks up delicious meals using food that would've been headed for the trash.

  • Parshuram S.
    02/04/2019 19:27

    Hello