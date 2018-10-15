back
Self-Defense Jewelry Combines Safety & Style
Self-defense and style — she's bringing the two together with this design line of rings, cuffs, and necklaces that can help you feel safe. 👊 Special thanks to The Artemis Company.
10/15/2018 9:01 PM
268 comments
Tanjia P.10/17/2019 12:40
You can also hurt someone accidentally
Pál C.10/15/2019 21:04
"Haha" reactions? Excuse me?
Rowell T.10/15/2019 06:42
Let them wear those spiked arm bands worn by black metal dudes and I'm sure no one would ever try to mess with them.
Çatı N.10/14/2019 17:33
It would be illegal to carry anything made or adopted to be used as weapon for defence or attack someone in UK. If you carry a CS Gas still considered as a weapon in UK. Ordering is also illegal. You may ask a fr... to order ... and if you are stopped by a police say you just found it not sure what it is and was on your way to take it yo the nearest police station. If you haven't got a criminal background you may get away with it. Don't carry them in high security areas such as airports. Anything is better than been raped. Good luck.
Brian P.10/14/2019 17:17
Pepper spray and firearms are the best defensive option you have. Impact tools are last resort because that means the attacker is already on you. Distance is your friend
Marissa C.10/14/2019 16:36
I love this. I also carry a taser in my makeup bag but I need something that's already on me because what if i cant get to my taser!?
Leo Z.10/14/2019 16:06
😂😂😂😂 what a joke! Ladies who feel the need to defend themselves must train in martial arts.
Michael S.10/14/2019 15:58
Lady's one of the strongest tools at your disposal is always being aware of your surroundings and listen to your gut. Stay safe out there
Art P.10/14/2019 14:59
CARRY.
Brut10/14/2019 14:11
Max F.02/20/2019 03:15
Richard I.02/13/2019 11:52
A 9MM handgun and lessons on how to use it are better for defence...don't let the perp get that close where you have to use something like that...because unless you have proper self defence training that tool on your wrist will be almost useless against an experienced attacker...The lesson here is if he can't get close enough to grab you he can't hurt you
Wafa S.02/06/2019 07:33
Wafa S.02/06/2019 07:33
Wafa S.02/06/2019 07:20
Marina T.01/08/2019 22:18
Men need to learn to control their dicks. Problem solved
Yzarah M.12/28/2018 12:30
I hope they could send some of these to the women in papua new guinea. I heard 2/3 of the women are assaulted there and are not given justice sendan tka docu
Kai G.12/23/2018 12:27
It’s so sad that women believe they have a need for these things in order to just feel safe 😢
Thomas T.11/27/2018 05:21
Manzoor A.11/27/2018 03:51
Wear veil to be escaped n remain safe