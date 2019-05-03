Some CEOs Make 1,000x More Than Their Employees
The gap between CEO and employee pay is the widest it has ever been. Abigail Disney, a vocal critic of wage inequality at The Walt Disney Company, wants to see a more level pay scale. 💰
The gap between CEO and employee pay is the highest it’s ever been. In an interview with Fast Company, heiress Abigail Disney spoke out against the massive pay disparity at Disneyland. When they’re being treated that badly, you might have to ask why? Disney CEO Bob Iger makes $65.7 million a year —1,424 times his average employee. In 1965, the CEO-to-worker pay ratio was 20 to 1. In 2019, it’s nearly 300 to 1. CEOs like James Quincey (Coca-Cola) Kevin Johnson (Starbucks) Michelle Gass (Kohls) make over 1000 times their average employees. Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz makes 3,408 times his average employee while Gap CEO Arthur L. Peck makes 3,566 times his average employee.
A disappointed Abigail Disney, Granddaughter of Roy Disney says, “When he got his bonus last year, not this year — I did the math and I figured out that he could’ve given personally, out of pocket, a 15% raise to everyone who worked at Disneyland and still walked away with $10 million. I went out to Anaheim and I sat with the union, and I listened to the workers who were getting paid minimum wage. Most of them couldn’t afford to live less than an hour and a half from Anaheim, where they worked. They had had benefits steadily stripped from them. People were choosing between insulin and housing. I mean this is horrifying. This is horrifying. I knew my grandfather and I worshipped the ground he walked on, and I know that was never the company he wanted to start.”
It is understandable that CEO’s don’t set their own salary. Few people do. But they do set salaries for the people who work underneath of them. So, if they’re not happy with the pay ratio at the firm, there are two possible ways to correct it — otherwise, it doesn’t look good.
Lower top executive salaries or raise the salary of others.
Brut.
10 comments
Mark M.05/18/2019 14:29
Funny. Seeing congress dictating salary when these crooks vote to raise their own salary
Alan O.05/06/2019 16:02
I had to watch it again to make sure I identified who the last person was in the video; the CEO of Citigroup. I will make certain I do NOTHING to benefit him or his company.
Terry R.05/05/2019 15:17
Whiners gonna whine!!
Dawn H.05/04/2019 19:52
Its getting pretty ridiculous when management realizes they need raises and increases in their work but figure the lowest paid employees dont. Sad.
Peter M.05/04/2019 03:42
It will backfire one day... big time.. and there will be blood
Susan P.05/03/2019 23:10
Yeah, let them pull themselves up by their bootstraps, as they say..
Brut05/03/2019 15:14
Dillan L.05/03/2019 14:01
So now CEOs are in trouble for making more their employees? Hmm that's a new one, if you want to make more money get a better job. But most arent gonna do that because they are afraid to make the push. Or they think to much work is in the way. The only CEOs that are unfair are the Walmart family, that I do believe. They inherited the company from their Grandfather and never worked a day in their life. Patrons CEO created the company and drink so yeah he should make millions. Work harder if you want more!!
Tim L.05/03/2019 13:02
Sure I want that job. Am I qualify to do it?
Anum N.05/03/2019 10:27
Oh plz universe make me CEO of billionaire company and I'll pay my employers equally