The Newest Jobs Recognized By The Census

From blimp pilot to blogger, these are some of the hottest new jobs recognized by the census. 👩‍💻

The job market is ever-changing. No one is pursuing a conventional job anymore when so many fascinating and rare careers now exist. Forget about all the mundane options that make people want to take the next flight to Jupiter. You only live once and settling for being at any desk job is trending down. The younger generations want the chance to follow an unconventional path. Millennials are ready to take a road less taken—one that has the potential to make them feel more happy and complete. Some of the jobs below are so unusual that you might not have heard of them until now.

The U.S. Census has identified 31,000 job titles. Here are some of the newest and most surprising jobs the U.S. Census Bureau recognizes:

Aesthetician, After school program teacher, Anger control counselor, Armored truck driver, Army flight medic, Automotive window tinter, Behavior analyst, Behavior disorder counselor, Behavior support specialist, Behavior support specialist, Behavior support specialist, Behavioral health technician, Bioinformatics scientist, Blimp pilot, Blogger, Child support enforcer, Child support officer, Clothes sorter, Congressional chief of staff, Database registrar, Donated items sorter, Dough scaler, Doula, Fiber optic cable installer, Genetic counselor, GIS analyst, GIS coordinator, GIS specialist, GIS technician, Health consultant, Holistic doctor, Hot air balloon pilot, Inventory auditor, Office registrar, Oncologist, Personal banker, Pilates teacher, Professional poker player, Registrar clerk, Registrar representative, Teleprompter, Unemployment benefits claims taker, Voiceover artist

If you think the pace of change in the workplace has been fast, hold onto your hat. Experts estimate that 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030, haven't even been invented yet.

05/01/2019 10:40 PMupdated: 05/02/2019 1:00 PM

2 comments

  • Israel-Iris Z.
    08/22/2019 15:44

    Gotta love how there's only one Blue Collar job and it still requires a College degree. Sooner or later this country is gonna fall apart because no one will know how to turn a screwdriver or swing a hammer to save their lives.

  • Brut
    05/02/2019 13:20

    They "still live with their parents" and "don't want to work"? 🤔Let's demystify these millennial myths. (via )

