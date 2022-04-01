back
The Theranos scandal: the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes
She styled herself as the female Steve Jobs, becoming one of the youngest self-made woman billionaires. Today, she faces up to 20 years in prison for fraud. This is the story of Elizabeth Holmes.
09/08/2021 5:48 PMupdated: 09/08/2021 5:50 PM
Nicoteja W.01/04/2022 13:04
She is the worst. She endangered millions of lives for money and self aggrandizement. All the phony test results and missed diagnosis she killed or contributed to the death of thousands
P R.11/24/2021 06:12
It's really appalling to see how so many people are hailing this con woman as some kind of intelligent person. Well, no wonder we had corona cleaning the gene pool 🙄
Malik S.11/22/2021 19:50
David K.11/04/2021 15:04
Women power
Mehmet K.11/03/2021 11:22
she duped ...rich...smart.and famous.. even kissenger..unbelievable..
Brian M.11/03/2021 11:12
When a gifted and charismatic, pathological liar is matched with unrealistic ambition, this is what you get.
KM C.11/02/2021 15:08
This kind if news show that the law at least is prevailing in america...even rich people could be jailed once proven guilty...while in my country...only the poor suffers jail time
Afiqa S.10/22/2021 14:26
Guess fake it until you make it won't work in her case.
Norjanah P.10/21/2021 09:03
Pretentious
Himanga M.10/04/2021 11:44
Can't exactly call her a self made billionaire right? I mean if getting a loan of one million from a family friend doesn't count then Trump would be self made too.
Myriah W.10/03/2021 13:46
this is that story I was telling you about
Anthony L.10/02/2021 13:19
Words Words, they don't care who use them because most people are talking but saying nothing. For some, if their lips are moving you know they are lying because what they say don’t line up they do or what you see. The European man and woman have learned to use their words so eloquently but the words are empty and without substance. We should pay more attention to what people do and less attention to what they say. It's the words of a pimp that makes him or her successful. Remember, what people do speak louder than the words coming from their mouth. Why does Facebook block or sensor the truth given to the world by the European/Wight system owners? They even state that some comments even violate their community standards, which community? Don't forget which communities history started this voyage and brought about this devastation. Lastly, why block the information that comes from your books and your actions. Nothing speaks louder than their actions. “The earth is given into the hand of the wicked: he covereth the faces of the judges thereof; if not, where, and who is he?” Job 9:24 KJVAAE
Nenane N.09/30/2021 09:47
You go girl!!! Finally a female in the top ranks of fraud and criminality! Step aside men! This woman is a revolutionary 🙂
Leonardo T.09/28/2021 01:35
She probably was legit. Then she discoved something new and The power that be didn't like that! So they are locking her but up and throwing away the key. Had this case been such a big deal how come I just heard about! Looks like they didn't want to much attention on the case. Everything about it is suspect !
Betty F.09/20/2021 17:38
Scam artists are everywhere....who does one even trust anymore! Doubt she'll ever live the lifestyle she became accustomed to, again!
Najeeb Z.09/20/2021 16:55
Her voice is fake, made up.
Fernanda C.09/20/2021 07:35
Vc conhece essa história
Danzil F.09/20/2021 05:33
She mad! A sharlatan, taking other people's money! Court cases pending against her!
Paula D.09/20/2021 00:45
Is she a he ???????
Nathaniel V.09/20/2021 00:42
So investors will invest in something they know nothing about? Wow. I need to get into that.