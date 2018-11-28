back

Top 5 Things Women Pay More For Than Men

These are the top 5 things women pay more for than men.

11/28/2018 2:01 PM
  • Joe J.
    12/01/2018 01:59

    Women shop more than men you guys are idiots

  • Joe J.
    12/01/2018 01:59

    If it the same product buy men’s product women always complaining

  • Kayla K.
    11/30/2018 15:49

    It doesn’t cost more to be a woman (aside from tampons/pads/gynecology visits). Women typically choose to pay more for silly luxuries. No one has ever held a gun to my head for buying blue razors, using scent-free Arm & Hammer deodorant, and getting Sports Clips haircuts (for the same price men are charged).

  • Barbara C.
    11/30/2018 13:31

    I buy thift so i do not ever pay full price on clothing.

  • Nicholas G.
    11/29/2018 10:12

    So why not just buy the men's items? Unless there is a reason for the difference in price?

  • Jayce M.
    11/29/2018 07:25

    This is why i dont mind paying for dinner.

  • Lynette V.
    11/29/2018 05:56

    , for real! That's why I buy men's razors, instead of women's.

  • Sarun X.
    11/29/2018 04:17

    seen a sign that states : mens haircut 8.99 womens hair cut 11.99 (i went in for mans haircut ...im a women and she wants to charge me 11.99)

  • Mujtaba M.
    11/28/2018 23:26

    arent prices adjusted between the supplier and demander? meaning if the supplier continues to keep a price and make profit its means the demanding people are willing to pay for it anyways

  • Herbert E.
    11/28/2018 21:42

    There are a LOT more than five!