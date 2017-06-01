What is the universal basic income

Mark Zuckerberg, other entrepreneurs and some countries are considering universal basic incomes for everyone, let's discuss!
141 comments
Ivan V.07/03/2017 18:35
We should take turns pistol whipping his ass
Kyle S.06/27/2017 14:01
Whos that bitch falling asleep at the back lol
Cher G.06/15/2017 00:21
Great job nice picture God bless you and be safe out there.
Aaron R.06/14/2017 19:55
HELL NO
Matthew C.06/14/2017 14:45
😂😂😂😂 Universal basic income. Thats the fancy way of saying communism.
Kent M.06/14/2017 12:11
Bunch of fucking communism and globalist bullshit!!!!!
Perry D.06/14/2017 11:45
The rich keep getting richer and poor keep getting poorer plain and simple.
Phil P.06/14/2017 03:55
Socialism and Communism have been tried already it doesnt work ppl
Robert W.06/13/2017 01:26
Idiot
Eric M.06/13/2017 01:25
If they basically gave billions and billions away then the currency would become totally worthless with no meaning or value! It would be similar to what happened to Russia 35 years ago! The economy would collapse and cities would wind up in ruin!
Ana-Maria E.06/12/2017 06:16
This is not giving people freedom, it's actually robbing them of it. Its purpose is to create a dependency on the government/ state so great that no one would dare to stand up against the government and any laws they might adopt for fear of losing their livelihood
Paul M.06/09/2017 20:43
FuckZuck2020
Matt N.06/07/2017 14:37
Why not start now? Take the initiative and I'll take some of that money 💰
Joe P.06/07/2017 11:58
Totaled asshole
Shauna L.06/07/2017 06:25
He gets more and more out of touch ....
Andrew S.06/07/2017 03:41
CUCK
Graydon D.06/07/2017 01:23
what's your opinion on this? DM me when you watch it
Jeff P.06/07/2017 00:44
He may be intelligent on computer codes but on government and political things he's an idiot
Sonachi H.06/06/2017 22:47
Zuckerberg is gearing up to run for office. He won't have my vote.
Angela M.06/06/2017 22:36
Hey, that's a grand idea! Kinda the same as it was when Hitler did it in Germany! That went well! The left is fascism all over again!