"It's probably the best thing I've ever done." - Emma Thompson on her latest role
She plays a widow who hires a sex worker to experience her first orgasm, in the film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande." Emma Thompson tells Brut why she'd never before encountered this kind of role ... #Tribeca2022
How Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show
"They just wanted to know if I would do full frontal nudity, yes or no?" Here's how actress Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show ... #tribeca2022
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
The story of the United Palace
It's where JLo premiered the Netflix documentary "HALFTIME” … But this New York theater was nearly torn down before becoming an iconic cultural institution. Welcome to the United Palace. #tribeca2022
Women in weed: Meet one of the first women cannabis leaders in California
Her family farm went from growing tulips and daisies to about a dozen strains of cannabis. Meet one of the first women cannabis leaders in California.
Why some people don't want kids
"There's no natural internal drive to nurture another human for 18 to 25 years." More and more people are deciding not to have kids. Here's why ...
What Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs
Standing still wouldn't have saved you from a T. rex. A paleontologist on five things Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs.
Jennifer Lopez opens up about her fight to be “taken seriously” in a new documentary, which will open at the Tribeca Film Festival.
6 simple questions on BDSM
What's the difference between a top and a dom? What can BDSM teach us about consent? And what is a dungeon? 6 questions about BDSM answered.
"I didn't report my sexual assault because ..."
⚠️ Warning: Distressing content "Just because we didn't report it, doesn't mean that it didn't happen." Here's why these survivors didn't report their sexual assault ...
Oliver Sim shared his HIV status at Cannes Film Festival
"My HIV status demonized parts of me that didn't need to be." Oliver Sim of the band The xx revealed his HIV-positive status at Cannes Film Festival. He told Brut why he felt ready to finally open up about it … #Cannes2022