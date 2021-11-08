back
"Jeopardy!" names new hosts
A number of actors, athletes, and anchors have stepped in to guest-host “Jeopardy!” since Alex Trebek’s death in 2020. Some of them were mega hits, others … not so much. Here’s everyone who has hosted so far.
08/11/2021 7:59 PM
12 comments
JoAnne F.6 days
I thought he was absolutely the best host. My daughter and I were excited he was chosen
Jamie C.08/12/2021 22:20
Guest hosts were interesting in varying degrees and everyone except Bucky was better that the company man who got the job.
Ramses V.08/12/2021 18:36
Pierce Brosnan would be the one!😎
Jean S.08/12/2021 15:38
NOOOOOO!!! poor Alex, probably rolling over in his grave!!! he was always so 'elegant, sophisticated, good eye candy, pleasant voiced and intelligent' and now these dimwitted dipsticks are going to ruin the whole persona of the show.... nope.. i wont be watching it anymore, when something stinks this bad its best to just go away and leave it alone!
Stephen S.08/12/2021 13:59
Burton, Burton, Burton!
Joanne C.08/12/2021 11:13
Keeping the class in Jeopardy not like the baffoon who destroyed Supermarket Sweep!
Avel R.08/12/2021 05:22
I don't even know who that lady is but I don't like her...I would have liked more the reading rainbow guy...
Penny W.08/12/2021 01:32
Won’t be watching any longer, mike shouldn’t get the job.
Stan B.08/12/2021 00:12
After a months long nationwide search!! Might not be political, but sure seems like it.
Ken S.08/11/2021 23:17
How confident!! One of the producers of Jeopardy is named permanent host. Was he the only one to vote for him to be host. Sounds like an insider nomination. There was so many more that was far better qualified. And then Mayim Bailik, oh my!!
Joanne M.08/11/2021 23:07
Not pleased with Mike hosting Jeopardy. Prefer #1 LeVar Burton, #2 Dr. Sanjay Gupta, or Mayim Bialik, #3 Bill Whitaker, or Anderson Cooper. Guess they did not listen to the fans or pay attention to the demographics. The only way it could get worse is if they picked Oz.
Fran C.08/11/2021 22:58
NOOOO Couric and NOOOO Burton - PUH-LEZZZZZ!!!