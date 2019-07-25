"Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" Cast on How Hollywood is Changing

Hollywood's take on "prestige TV"

is a 2019 comedy-drama film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Produced by Columbia Pictures, Bona Film Group, Heyday Films, and Visiona Romantica and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is an international co-production between the United States and the United Kingdom. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, alongside Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino. The film is set in 1960s Los Angeles in an alternate timeline where an aging television actor and his stunt double and longtime friend embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the Hollywood film industry. It features a large ensemble cast who star in "multiple storylines in a modern fairy tale tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age."

First announced in July 2017, the film is the first of Tarantino's not to be associated with producer Harvey Weinstein, after Tarantino cut ties with The Weinstein Company following sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein that October. Sony Pictures won the distribution rights, having met several of Tarantino's demands including final cut privilege. Pitt, DiCaprio, and Robbie, as well as several Tarantino regulars such as Zoë Bell and Kurt Russell, joined the cast between January and June 2018. Principal photography lasted from that June through November around Los Angeles. It is the last film to feature Luke Perry, who died in March 2019.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019, was theatrically released in the United States on July 26, 2019, and is scheduled to be on August 14, 2019 in the United Kingdom. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that critics had "an overall positive view" of the film, who called the film "Tarantino's love letter to '60s L.A.'" and praised its casting choices and setting, though some were "divided on its ending." (IMDb)

