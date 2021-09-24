back
"Sex Education" actor on creating better representation for characters with disability on screen
"You don't need to apologize for your existence." Actor George Robinson from "Sex Education," has a message for young people with disabilities discovering their sexuality ...
09/24/2021 7:58 PM
10 comments
Raihana S.7 hours
one of the reasons y i love the show, its so versatile although its a typical teen drama bt not so typical
Aisha B.2 days
I really appreciated his presence in the show and the way they portrayed his character.
Namrata K.3 days
tui thik i bl6ili sedin
Prisca V.3 days
Well said
Mk S.4 days
Manju B.4 days
Anusuya D.5 days
That scene was the most beautifully executed scene in the entire show. ❤️
Amine H.5 days
Akshay G.5 days
I feel so sad when maevis left him
Chrissy L.09/19/2021 15:02
"Regular people?".....No.