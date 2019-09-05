TBT: Fashion Week’s Most Controversial Moments

Brut TBT Fashion Week Infamy

4 of the most controversial, political and shocking moments from Fashion Week.

The #MeToo Fashion Show

In February 2018, designer Myriam Chalek of American Wardrobe sent survivors of sexual misconduct down her runway. The models shared their traumatic experiences, while at times handcuffed to male models wearing pig’s heads.

Acid Attack Victim

In 2016, Indian fashion blogger and acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi opened the runway at designer Archana Kochhar’s fashion show. It was a partnership with the organization Make Love Not Scars to raise awareness about acid attack victims. after Qureshi was brutally disfigured with acid by her brother-in-law and a group of men in India in 2014. Actor Sunny Leone praises the event, “The fact that she's here, and she strong, and she's such a lovely young lady, she has so many things going for her. I think the world is at her fingertips right now, it's amazing.”

Marc Jacobs Dreadlocks

In the midst of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, Marc Jacobs’s Spring/Summer ‘17 collection featured non-black models on the runway sporting dreadlocks. Jacobs apologized on Instagram but kicked off a global conversation about cultural appropriation in fashion. That was just the beginning. Because while Jacobs’s controversial club kids were stomping around in platform boots, a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced that banning dreadlocks from the workplace is entirely legal.

Raury Makes A Stand

After receiving criticism for their “Chopstick” ad campaign and work with Melania Trump, Dolce & Gabbana unveiled their “Boycott Dolce & Gabbana” ad campaign — featuring young influencers and models wearing anti- D&G fashion. Then during Milan Fashion Week in 2017, American model and rapper Raury removed his D&G clothes to reveal messages of protest. Raury said D&G were co-opting messages of protest to manipulate the youth and discount their voices according to GQQ magazine.

