#TBT: Fred Rogers Speaks Before Congress
"There's no person in the whole world like you, and I like you, just the way you are." Without Mr. Rogers, public broadcasting might not have survived. This heartfelt plea from the legendary TV personality in 1969 helped secure funding for PBS — and gave a senator goosebumps. #TBT
‘One of the most powerful pieces of video presentation ever filmed’
Fred McFeely Rogers was an American television personality, musician, puppeteer, writer, producer, and Presbyterian minister. He was the creator, showrunner and host of the preschool television series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, which ran from 1968 to 2001.
In 1969, Rogers testified before the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Communications, which was chaired by Democratic Senator John Pastore of Rhode Island. President Lyndon Johnson had proposed a $20 million bill for the creation of PBS before he left office, but his successor, Richard Nixon, wanted to cut the funding to $10 million. Even though Rogers was not yet nationally known, he was chosen to testify because of his ability to make persuasive arguments and to connect emotionally with his audience. The clip of Rogers' testimony, which was televised and has since been viewed by millions of people on the internet, helped to secure funding for PBS for many years afterwards. According to King, Rogers' testimony was "considered one of the most powerful pieces of testimony ever offered before Congress, and one of the most powerful pieces of video presentation ever filmed". It brought Pastore to tears and also according to King, has been studied by public relations experts and academics. Congressional funding for PBS increased from $9 million to $22 million. In 1970, Nixon appointed Rogers as chair of the White House Conference on Children and Youth.
According to Wikipedia Rogers died of stomach cancer on February 27, 2003 at the age of 74. His work in children's television has been widely lauded, and he received over 40 honorary degrees and several awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002 and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 1997. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1999. Rogers influenced many writers and producers of children's television shows, and his broadcasts have served as a source of comfort during tragic events, even after his death.
CJ B.9 hours
I remember in either kindergarten or first grade my teacher would have mr rogers on when we got into the classroom till the morning announcements started, they'll never be anyone like him again
Lucy H.21 hours
Good man
Steve S.a day
He was so great for kids
Carlos B.a day
Possibly one of the nicest guys to ever live...I grew up on his show..though it debuted in 1968, I watched it from 1974 and through the early 1980s.
Carmen J.2 days
I love you Mister Rogers!!! You are a great example of what people could be!!! My respect to you, My Neighbor!!!
Aaron P.2 days
I agree with what he said about the things that our children see. We expose our children to way too much violence on video games and movies and other things in the world. We also expose them to other things that they shouldn’t see at young ages. And we wonder why things have changed and why our children act out and are shooting each other in schools and why this type of behavior is growing at an alarming rate.
Jay J.2 days
❤️
Brandon C.3 days
Be the person Mr. Rogers knows you can be.
Patrick A.3 days
Thank you for that it even did me some good.🙂🙂🤗
Micheal L.3 days
Im grateful to grow up watching this as a child
Anna K.3 days
There must be more than enough story’s about mr Rogers than the one movie
Leanne S.3 days
My kids loved that man , and I never really understood why ... I do now .. It was the peace .
Charles M.3 days
He was great.... But with some, well really a lot of content, I do no like my tax dollars being spent on. And will never donate personal money to PBS until (which will not happen) their is all of this hard left programming not on it.
Omar C.4 days
Passing is whath we need
Joseph C.4 days
He was a puppeteer
Morganne M.4 days
This man was and continues to be in passing, a wonderfully magnificent human being. I feel so lucky to have had him in my childhood. I forgot just how important he was to me.
James B.5 days
He is great for suicide prevention..... "it's such a good feeling to know you're alive"
Daniel L.5 days
What a great guy! Defintely helped a generation!
Sam R.5 days
He gave me goosebumps 😮
Roger W.5 days
Rest In Peace Mr. Rogers.... Many miss you... And hope to meet again on the other side.. ❤️