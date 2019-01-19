back

1st Trans Man On the Cover of Men's Health

He's the first trans man to appear on the cover of Men's Health. Meet Aydian Dowling.

01/19/2019 12:21 PM
  • 401.7k
  • 73

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

49 comments

  • Paul A.
    02/26/2019 18:25

    Robby Lee Burson

  • Kelly S.
    01/25/2019 22:16

    Bless all your success 🤗

  • Ar M.
    01/25/2019 22:12

    hace tiempo esa revista esta tomada por homosexuales. Y de mens (hombres) no tiene nada ya. Es una lastima que se pierdan asi los valores.

  • Adrein M.
    01/25/2019 19:26

    Being male or female is classified solely on your gentalla. Taking male or female hormones to look like another sex doesn't change your sex.

  • Kerrie E.
    01/25/2019 19:26

    https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/think-gender-comes-down-to-x-and-y-chromosomes-think-again/article24811543/

  • James N.
    01/25/2019 15:20

    O sea que se le puede partir toda su madre sin temor a parar en cana por violencia de genero???

  • Joe N.
    01/25/2019 14:50

    jesus next naa nay trans dog

  • Syfudin J.
    01/25/2019 11:15

    Not trans man. Mentally ill. Get it right.

  • Jhaz L.
    01/25/2019 10:22

    babeee oh look mo

  • Luke L.
    01/25/2019 09:14

    This is fukered up

  • Houneida B.
    01/25/2019 08:36

    I'd date the hell out of him!

  • Davidson L.
    01/25/2019 07:38

    Sigue siendo mujer aunque digan que no😎

  • Vladimir Z.
    01/25/2019 06:56

    You always be a little girl. And that is okay.

  • Bön R.
    01/25/2019 05:06

    Its ma'am

  • Lisa L.
    01/25/2019 03:55

    He's real cute tho, great for him that he's being looked up in the community, I hope we get to see more trans in magazines & being represented 💖

  • Alex R.
    01/25/2019 03:31

    hey mamma our conversation

  • Seif E.
    01/24/2019 19:55

    What is trans man

  • Osvaldo C.
    01/24/2019 16:38

    Así que es un hombre? Que explique que se siente un golpe en los testículos

  • Allen V.
    01/24/2019 13:22

    Beard with menstrual

  • Francisco R.
    01/24/2019 03:16

    I'm Never getting this magazine. Puaj