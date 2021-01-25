back
3 ways to make gaming better for the planet
Yes, gaming pollutes, too. Here's how to make the video game industry better for the planet. 🎮
01/25/2021 4:58 PM
- 2:39
What is plant-based milk's environmental impact?
- 7:13
This is what’s left of the last tropical glaciers
- 1:42
Oldest Trees on the Planet are mysteriously dying out
- 2:44
Using drones to save forests
- 3:28
This is an environmental success story
- 2:38
How a mayor and youth activist are leading the calls for action on climate finance for the Global South
0 comments