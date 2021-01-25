back

3 ways to make gaming better for the planet

Yes, gaming pollutes, too. Here's how to make the video game industry better for the planet. 🎮

01/25/2021 4:58 PM

Global warming

  1. 2:39

    What is plant-based milk's environmental impact?

  2. 7:13

    This is what’s left of the last tropical glaciers

  3. 1:42

    Oldest Trees on the Planet are mysteriously dying out

  4. 2:44

    Using drones to save forests

  5. 3:28

    This is an environmental success story

  6. 2:38

    How a mayor and youth activist are leading the calls for action on climate finance for the Global South

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.