4 moments that changed Jesse Eisenberg's life

From meeting his cousin, a Holocaust survivor, to acting in "Vivarium," actor Jesse Eisenberg talks 4 moments that changed his life.

08/09/2020 1:59 PM
    4 moments that changed Jesse Eisenberg's life

6 comments

  • Yakov B.
    35 minutes

    Nice antisemitic comment section

  • Aída M.
    42 minutes

    Omg his voice 😓 only got through one minute before being too annoyed with his like seriously this is the same voice he used in the social network was he just playing himself the whole time? 😂

  • Javier C.
    44 minutes

    What a boring and exasperating little creature.

  • Hind H.
    an hour

    They are doing the same to Palestinians.No place for in this world..

  • Qusay I.
    an hour

    There is a massacre now in Palestine .. look around

  • Natasha F.
    an hour

    What a total sweetheart ❤️