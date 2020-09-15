back

5 misconceptions about video games, debunked

No, they don't make you violent and they're not only for loners... Here are 5 misconceptions of video games, debunked.

09/15/2020 11:59 PM
  • New

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 3:45

    5 misconceptions about video games, debunked

  3. 9:51

    The life of Kim Kardashian

  4. 3:26

    The song behind the Jerusalema dance challenge

  5. 2:14

    The Life of Keanu Reeves

  6. 6:43

    The life of LeBron James

4 comments

  • Paul P.
    2 hours

    Americans "I don't let me children play video games they're promote violence" also Americans "happy 14th birthday son, here's an AR-15"

  • Amanda O.
    4 hours

    It’s all about balance! Video games are wonderful, they teach you to play in a team, think strategically and make decisions with your friends. As long as you go to bed on time it’s all good!!

  • Jason K.
    6 hours

    Let's also address the fact that video games are not just for kids. If you're around the average age of 36, and you don't play games, maybe ask yourself why. Is it a preconceived idea that games are for children? Is it because you mistakenly think all games are either male power fantasies, action twitch skill games, or colorful cartoon characters romps? Is it the false notion that games are a waste of time? Is it the erroneous belief that games require huge time investments? Or is it the trepidation over something you don't really understand?

  • Stephen L.
    12 hours

    They make our children sheltered brats with a super expensive habits.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.