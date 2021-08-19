back

8 simple questions about astrology

How much should we trust our horoscopes? Why do some signs get a bad reputation? And what exactly is Mercury retrograde? An astrologer debunks some common myths and answers these simple questions ...

08/19/2021 5:00 PM

Pop Culture

4 comments

  • Leslie Brenda
    3 days

  • Brut
    5 days

    If you’d like to check out more of Jessica Lanyadoo’s work, be sure to follow her on Instagram @jessica_lanyadoo and check out her podcast @ghostofapodcast!

  • Ratan Bc
    5 days

    hii

  • Andrej V.
    5 days

    Everything that works is suported in science - astrology is not - it just does not work - it’s belive system