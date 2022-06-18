A rom-com that tackles Gen-Z’s feelings about the climate crisis
“Our entire generation is having that question.” They star in a rom-com where the main character experiences climate doom ... Actors Kyle Allen and Alexandra Shipp tell Brut why including the climate crisis in a film about romance was important to them ...
"The Trash Walker" is saving your waste
She goes through people's trash and gives discarded items a second life to fight overconsumption. Meet "The Trash Walker."
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.”
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.” He was in a homeless shelter when he first started ballet ... Now the artistic director of the New York Theater Ballet, Steven Melendez tells his story, and that of the program that taught him to dance, in the film “LIFT” ... #tribeca2022
The story of the United Palace
It's where JLo premiered the Netflix documentary "HALFTIME” … But this New York theater was nearly torn down before becoming an iconic cultural institution. Welcome to the United Palace. #tribeca2022
This is what Yellowstone looks like now
These before and after images show the damage at #Yellowstone National Park. #weather #climate #news #update
Who is Kate Bush?
"Stranger Things" gave the song 1985 "Running Up That Hill" new life. Who is Kate Bush, the singer behind the trending song?
Why sunscreen is so bad for the environment
This summer habit may seem harmless, but it's taking a toll on marine life... ☀️☠️
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
How Seth Meyers handles YouTube comments
Here’s how Seth Meyers turned YouTube comments into comedy gold …
Seth Meyers reflects on his career
“It’s easier to fail as a youth than it is as an old.” Seth Meyers shared his one piece of advice for people wanting to get into comedy at the Tribeca Festival ... #Tribeca2022
Niue declared world's first 'Dark Sky nation'
As light pollution increases across the globe, a small Pacific island is making every effort to protect its starry nights. Welcome to Niue, the world's first 'Dark Sky Nation'. ⭐️