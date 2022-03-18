back

Abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson: What we know

⚠️ Distressing content ⚠️ Marilyn Manson has been accused of horrific acts of sexual abuse and violence over a span of 15 years. As a new documentary tells the stories of survivors, here’s a timeline of the allegations made against the controversial singer …

03/18/2022 1:04 PMupdated: 03/18/2022 1:04 PM
  • New

Entertainment

  1. 9:57

    Abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson: What we know

  2. 2:35

    This firefly sanctuary aims to halt deforestation in this Mexican park

  3. 4:43

    This is Zoë Kravitz

  4. 6:52

    The story of BTS

  5. 5:58

    The life of Megan Thee Stallion

  6. 2:25

    Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz on playing Batman and Catwoman

3 comments

  • Kris C.
    39 minutes

    Omg what a sicko

  • Brandi W.
    43 minutes

    Well,,, where was rose McGowan? I mean she made sure harvey went down,, made comments about others,,, so like why didnt she comment on her x hubby? Just asking for a friend

  • Vikash J.
    an hour

    He must send to jail in horrific way that he like too much

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.