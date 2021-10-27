back

Alec Baldwin gun incident: How weapons are handled on film sets

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set. Her death raises many questions about gun safety in the film industry. Experts say the fatal accident could have been avoided...

10/27/2021 1:15 PMupdated: 10/27/2021 1:17 PM
4 comments

  • Eric E.
    38 minutes

    Wad Cutters also do not have a protruding projectile.

  • Diane H.
    41 minutes

    Of coarse it could have been prevented. That’s why it is called an accident.

  • Raymond B.
    an hour

    Brandon Lee also died of the gunshot wound when shooting one scence of the movie “ The Crow” . Apparently one of the prop guns being used by some cast to shoot him on that scence has live ammo.

  • Candace S.
    an hour

    I believe it was a setup It does not make sense

