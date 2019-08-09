back
Alyson Stoner Talks Mental Wellness
She's been working since age 6 — so Alyson Stoner knows firsthand how the entertainment industry can let its performers down when it comes to mental health. Here's how the musician, dancer, and actress is opening up the conversation.
08/09/2019 10:19 AM
- 33.6k
- 215
- 6
5 comments
Shelby W.08/26/2019 01:07
Jesus is the only thing that can fill that void. He is her identity!!!!
Melissa K.08/16/2019 10:06
I can see she is also the victim of being a Disney channel childhood star smh
Dakota F.08/11/2019 08:46
!!!!!!
Don W.08/11/2019 07:05
As soon as they get that real short haircut they go off the deep end.
Brut08/09/2019 13:28
Watch Alyson Stoner's series AlChemy on her YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBza-oDKEaRps26VQOHJ35g