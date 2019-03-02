back

Amandla Stenberg is Next

Meet the 20-year-old queer actor Time Magazine called "a leader of the next generation. She's Amandla Stenberg — and she's more than Hollywood glitz and glamour.

03/02/2019
11 comments

  • Abubacarr S.
    06/21/2019 22:19

    ✌ Hell

  • Sudha S.
    06/21/2019 13:53

    Lovely.girl

  • Octavio R.
    06/19/2019 13:03

    Wtf i didnt even know she was gay all this time...

  • Vladimir N.
    06/19/2019 01:16

    And she earns a lot of money by practicaly doing nothing usefull. 21. century is the century of many posibilities to earn money for doing nothing.

  • Angela W.
    06/19/2019 00:34

    A danish sista go visit Denmark get close to your danish roots

  • Kubakurungi S.
    06/18/2019 22:34

    Why are black people turning into gays? It's sickening

  • Tony C.
    06/18/2019 19:06

    There can never be enough advocating against police brutality

  • Randale C.
    06/18/2019 19:04

    You go girl

  • David S.
    06/18/2019 18:05

    pretty girl

  • Joyce A.
    06/18/2019 14:59

    Simply gorgeous. Stunning.

  • John H.
    06/18/2019 14:53

    I don't care how much education she has she is a gorgeous black woman but like I stated being gay or lgbq to whatever is a lifestyle choice the influences in her life she made the decision to be a lesbian she wasn't born one being gay is a lifestyle Choice you're not born that way the influences of life and what happened to you as a child has a big implication on what you do when you're older she obviously made the choice of being gay sorry if I offended anybody out there