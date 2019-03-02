back
Amandla Stenberg is Next
Meet the 20-year-old queer actor Time Magazine called "a leader of the next generation. She's Amandla Stenberg — and she's more than Hollywood glitz and glamour.
03/02/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 03/04/2019 4:31 PM
- 710.9k
- 963
- 36
11 comments
Abubacarr S.06/21/2019 22:19
✌ Hell
Sudha S.06/21/2019 13:53
Lovely.girl
Octavio R.06/19/2019 13:03
Wtf i didnt even know she was gay all this time...
Vladimir N.06/19/2019 01:16
And she earns a lot of money by practicaly doing nothing usefull. 21. century is the century of many posibilities to earn money for doing nothing.
Angela W.06/19/2019 00:34
A danish sista go visit Denmark get close to your danish roots
Kubakurungi S.06/18/2019 22:34
Why are black people turning into gays? It's sickening
Tony C.06/18/2019 19:06
There can never be enough advocating against police brutality
Randale C.06/18/2019 19:04
You go girl
David S.06/18/2019 18:05
pretty girl
Joyce A.06/18/2019 14:59
Simply gorgeous. Stunning.
John H.06/18/2019 14:53
I don't care how much education she has she is a gorgeous black woman but like I stated being gay or lgbq to whatever is a lifestyle choice the influences in her life she made the decision to be a lesbian she wasn't born one being gay is a lifestyle Choice you're not born that way the influences of life and what happened to you as a child has a big implication on what you do when you're older she obviously made the choice of being gay sorry if I offended anybody out there