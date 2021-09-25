back
Angélique Kidjo on breaking stereotypes about African music
"Whatever music we listen to today, African is always at the center of it." She's made it her mission to change the way African music is perceived. Now Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo is working with a new generation of artists to call attention to their voices ...
09/25/2021 4:58 PM
And even more
- 7:19
"I didn't report my sexual assault because ..."
- 6:02
The truth about Ed Sheeran
- 6:14
What’s the “missing white woman syndrome”?
- 4:25
High school student tests gendered dress codes
- 12:27
Common Creates Ep. 3: Behind the Scenes of Common’s video for “When We Move”
- 4:21
Rep. Cori Bush shares the story of her abortion
3 comments
Ian M.09/26/2021 00:00
A'm nae sayin' thon's boggin' baws, but Ah hink thon's boggin' baws.
Suresh R.09/25/2021 23:31
Stop appropriating other music cultures by saying there is an African-ness to everything. Africa has great music but it has nothing to do with music in other countries barring countries in the Americas
Ray A.09/25/2021 18:22
Always trying to elevate my group of people to something it's not