Antonio Banderas on Pedro Almodóvar
Antonio Banderas won Best Actor award at @festivaldecannes for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's movie "Dolor y Gloria". He's been friends with the Spanish filmmaker for more than 40 years. This is how it changed his life.
06/27/2019 3:45 PM
6 comments
Christina D.06/01/2019 01:04
he’s gotten so old omg
Dante S.05/30/2019 14:08
When you realize all of the great actors are growing old af. Nooooo
Frank T.05/28/2019 17:49
Another overrated actor....😕
Theresa W.05/27/2019 19:33
On Antonio, me love you long time!
Kathleen O.05/27/2019 12:35
He is one of my favorite directors.