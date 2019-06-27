back

Antonio Banderas on Pedro Almodóvar

Antonio Banderas won Best Actor award at @festivaldecannes for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's movie "Dolor y Gloria". He's been friends with the Spanish filmmaker for more than 40 years. This is how it changed his life.

06/27/2019 3:45 PM
6 comments

  • Christina D.
    06/01/2019 01:04

    he’s gotten so old omg

  • Dante S.
    05/30/2019 14:08

    When you realize all of the great actors are growing old af. Nooooo

  • Frank T.
    05/28/2019 17:49

    Another overrated actor....😕

  • Theresa W.
    05/27/2019 19:33

    On Antonio, me love you long time!

  • Brut
    05/27/2019 15:11

    Antonio Banderas stars alongside Penélope Cruz in "Pain and Glory." This is the story of the actress and activist.

  • Kathleen O.
    05/27/2019 12:35

    He is one of my favorite directors.