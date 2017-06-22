Ashley Graham gets emotional

Ashley Graham burst into tears during an empowering body-positive speech.
Raja J.11/14/2018 12:35
take care beautiful
Shelly P.06/25/2017 19:12
Agree with the "New Normal" body figure. I take inspiration from when I'm designing and I've just been inspired by this. It will be coming soon.
Whitney H.06/24/2017 12:52
She's amazing. I wish I was as confident as her.
Luiis A.06/24/2017 12:28
wtf she is our favorite type of girl all men want and dream of .
Seth T.06/24/2017 11:33
I get paid to wear minimum clothes
Daniela C.06/24/2017 06:36
Omg she's beautiful I love her
Lisa A.06/24/2017 06:20
Ashley Graham is gorgeous!!!!!!
Heather T.06/24/2017 05:25
why does she look like your sister jackie a little bit!! Brenna Paxson omg
Ivana V.06/24/2017 04:08
So pretty in the face
Samantha F.06/24/2017 01:19
i need this inspiration
Rachell S.06/24/2017 01:17
I love her
Destiny A.06/23/2017 23:45
I found the video 😭
Ashton W.06/23/2017 23:33
yas
Ariel G.06/23/2017 20:13
And thanks to European body standards....females like this are shamed. Ashley Graham is freaking flawless. Perfect. Period. With her thick self😍😍 I have had four kids and cant pick any weight up lol and I hate it. People are going to come at you for being thin...thick...skinny...fat...I just say leave people alone.
Carly T.06/23/2017 18:54
ugh I love her
Joe S.06/23/2017 18:05
Fake cries tho😂😂
Shawn P.06/23/2017 17:43
Well u sexy girl
Princess S.06/23/2017 17:06
Who body shames her she has what every women wants in a body
EJ K.06/23/2017 16:51
She's gorgeous!!! 😳😍
Desirae A.06/23/2017 14:56
💖