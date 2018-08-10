John Cho everywhere! With some digital magic, this artist is proving a point about the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood. 🎥
Trav L.08/13/2019 06:44
🙄 Geesh! Does he know about an entire industry of Asian movies with entire Asian casts in places like China, Korea, India, etc.? I don't see a lot of Caucasians represented in those movies!😏
Bigirimana J.08/07/2019 19:56
Uri mazana!
Masi K.08/06/2019 17:25
Just wait for shan Chi Marvel
Josh K.08/06/2019 03:03
Could it be that Maybe the white actor was better??
Fox C.08/05/2019 18:00
Trolling right?
Diar R.08/05/2019 12:17
They are one of many races of Asia, I dont look like that.
Matt Y.08/05/2019 09:07
He made a point about diversity by making them all look like the same person....nice
Harvee B.08/05/2019 02:35
Asian portrayal? This is Chinese portrayal. Not all Asians have eyes like that. People in Asia have diverse characteristics - Indians, Arabs, Southeast Asians, etc. And stereotyping it with just a small stretched eyes is also unfair to other asians.
Rhianda08/05/2019 01:42
I dont care, the horror movie is not scary.
Craig E.08/05/2019 00:43
??????
Joe Y.08/04/2019 19:51
So you want an Asian to play Captain America: Who is pretty much the quintessential white dude from the 40s. Pretty sure Asians were being put in internment camps at that time, so giving one a super soldier serum probably wouldn’t have been in the cards. Black Widow: A Russian super spy. I’ll say that again to say why an Asian would be wrong. A RUSSIAN super spy. The Martian: A movie about an American who is eventually saved by the Chinese. Would kind of take the heart out of the Chinese helping if the guy they saved was Chinese. I’m all for more Asians, why not, but I’m pretty sure he picked the dumbest possible roles. It would be equivalent to all the people in Crazy Rich Asians being white people. Unbelievably stupid post.
Chante R.08/04/2019 18:58
Karate flicks were out forever
Gina P.08/04/2019 18:48
They are good actors.
Claudia T.08/04/2019 18:04
Here's an idea, since these characters were written by a white guy so he went with what he knew, why doesn't this guy create an Asian hero. That would be amazing and awesome. Kind of like the Black Panther but he could do one he likes.
Enrico F.02/28/2019 21:04
Shut up
Adithya N.02/28/2019 12:18
No pls no
Hai Z.02/26/2019 15:58
I am absolutely not one of those people who have demanded this. I watch TVB every single day and I didn't notice any WHITE too 🤣🤣
Mark G.02/26/2019 15:34
We don't have any Asian bin men/women around here, I'm going to campaign for more of those...😁
Perry B.02/26/2019 11:50
quite clever actually
Morvan L.02/25/2019 11:13
Doctor Wu